Adair County Man Arrested for Manufacturing Meth Following Lengthy Investigation
The Columbia Area HIDTA Task Force made an arrest today after a lengthy drug investigation spanning several months. Officers from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at the residence of Michael ‘Pig’ Grant in Adair County. On scene were Kentucky State Police, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Police Department as well as several K9 Units.
Russell County Woman Arrested for DUI and Wanton Endangerment
Nichile Martinez, 30, of Russell Springs, KY was arrested by Officer LLane with the Russell Springs Police Department early Tuesday morning. Martinez was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle under Influence of Substance 1st and Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree. She was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
BOBBY GENE BEARD, 82, ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Bobby Gene Beard, 82, of the Pellyton Community of Adair County, KY passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 30, 1939 in Eunice, KY, a son of the late Samuel Edward and Mary J. Simpson Beard. He was also preceded in death by...
HERBERT LEE TURNER, 74, COLUMBIA, KY
Herbert Lee Turner, 74, of Columbia, KY passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at T.J. Health Columbia. He was born on January 20, 1948 in Glasgow, KY to the late William and America Mae Daniels Turner. Herbert was an outdoorsman, being an avid hunter and trapper. In addition to his...
JACKIE MANN, 72, JAMESTOWN, KY
Jackie D. Mann, 72, of Jamestown, KY passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Jamestown, KY on February 11, 1950, a son of the late Elsie (Warriner) and John R. Mann. Jackie served in the U.S. Marines in the Vietnam War. SURVIVORS:. His wife:...
CAROL RUTH DENNEY MORTON, 72, JABEZ, KY
Carol Ruth Denney Morton, 72, of Jabez, KY passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born on July 23, 1950 in Jabez, KY, the daughter of the late Clarence Willard Denney and Opal Christine Burton Denney. Carol was a former cashier at Harris Grocery...
Bloomington Chapel Watch Night Service 12/31/22
Bloomington Chapel Church will have a New Years Eve Watch Night Service on Saturday, December 31, 2022 starting at 8:00pmCT. The gospel group "Heaven Bound" will be singing and Clifton Bennett will be preaching. Bro Ralph Foster welcomes everyone to attend. The church is located at 55 Bloomington Church Rd, Columbia, KY.
Adair County Officials Prepare for Cold Temps
Due to the extreme cold temperatures, Adair County and the City of Columbia will be operating warming locations beginning Thursday night. Access to these locations can be made by contacting Adair County E911 via the direct number 270-384-6464 or visiting the 911 center at 107 N High Street. Attached is...
RUTH ELLEN OAKS STEPHENS, 84, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Ruth Ellen Oaks Stephens, 84, of Russell Springs, KY died Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. She was born November 13, 1938, the daughter of the late Herb Oaks and Lillie Oaks. Ruth was well-known for her culinary skills. She fed many over the years through her service in...
