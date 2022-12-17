The arborists / cat rescuers of Canopy Cat Rescue (CCR) are my heroes. They travel Puget Sound from Bellingham to Olympia getting cats out of trees. I think I have the distinction of having owned the only cat in the known universe who knew how to climb down a tree. The rest are great at climbing up, particularly when they are being chased by a coyote, but can't get back down.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO