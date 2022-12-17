Read full article on original website
goportageindians.com
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Gary West Side Leadership Academy 49 – 30
The Boys JV team beat to tough Gary West Side team last night. Daylon Powell continued his dominate play with 11 points and Walter Mabon was right behind him with 7. Next game is is Wednesday December 28 when the team will play two games in a Warsaw tournament.
kvhsathletics.com
Lady Kougars Head to Break with a 46-32 Win Over Chesterton
The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars continued their winning ways Tuesday night, pushing their win streak to 11 games with a 46-32 win against Chesterton. The Lady Kougars are now 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference as they head into their holiday break. The Lady Kougars got a...
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State Champs
These young ladies from Collin Powell Middle School are very proud of their victorious season.Photo byMatteson School District 159. Colin Powell Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams are ranked among the best in the State of Illinois. Coached by 7th grade math teacher, Bridget Dancy and Assistant Coach, 8th grade social studies teacher, Phellicha Calhoun, the teams have had historic seasons for the school district.
kvhsathletics.com
Lady Kougar C-Team holds off Lady Trojans
On a night where all three Lady Kougar Girls Basketball teams took the floor against the Chesterton Lady Trojans, the C-Team took the first victory of the night. The girls held off a valiant effort by Chesterton to win 19-18. Leading the balanced scoring was Haley Anderson with 6, Kaylie Flanagan & Braelee Roorda had 4 apiece. The C-Team gets a long holiday break and will not be in action until after the New year when they travel to Valpo on Saturday, January 7th for a rematch with the Lady Vikings in a Saturday matinee game.
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Varsity Swimming beats Merrillville
The boys did a fantastic job tonight, earning 4 personal best swims from Kasey Hershman, Coen Murray, Garret, Zimmerman, Preston Kritlow and Thomas Ketchem. 1st – Gabe Bristol, Luke Bristol, Garret Zimmerman, Thomas Ketchem. 200 Free:. 2nd – Kyle Chapman. 1st – Coen Murray. 3rd – Thomas...
foxillinois.com
Glenwood's Luke Lehnen leads North Central to Division III National Championship
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — From Glenwood to North Central, Luke Lehnen has continued to shine on the football field. According to MaxPreps, Lehnen threw for over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns in his senior season at Glenwood. While he was a threat through the air, he was also dominant on the ground, rushing for over 1,300 yards, with seven touchdowns. Lehnen would finish his career with 82 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: Valparaiso Vikings are State football champs
On November 26, the Valparaiso High School (VHS) Vikings defeated Whiteland Community High School 35-31 at the Lucas Oil Stadium, earning VHS its first state championship title since 1975. “Winning state was truly just a cherry on top for bonds that have been built since I started playing in seventh...
Chicago Area Rises to Winter Storm Warning, Indiana County Sees Blizzard Warning
The entire Chicago area has been upgraded to a winter storm warning ahead of a major winter system set to arrive just ahead of the holiday weekend. At the same time, one Indiana county was elevated to a blizzard warning as officials warn of "white out" conditions, power outages and measurable snow.
Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
panoramanow.com
2nd Annual Toy Giveaway at 2300 Jackson St, Gary Indiana
Kidz Korna, Thriller Dance 2300, and StageCoach Productions have teamed up to help needy families in Gary Indiana. Kidz Korna launched their annual toy drive on Sunday December 17, 2022 at the ETA Theater in Chicago and will continue toy giveaways throughout the week. On Wednesday December 21, 2022 join the festivities near the world famous Jackson Family Home located at 2300 Jackson St. Gary Indiana at the corner of 23rd Ave and Jackson St. from 2- 4pm.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
fox32chicago.com
Missing special education student last seen in Harvey
HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
fox32chicago.com
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
17-year-old girl dead, several hurt after van crashes on South Side
CHICAGO — A teen girl died and several people were hurt early Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash on the South Side. At around 1:15 a.m., authorities responded to the 300 block of West 51st Street on the report of a crash. Authorities said a van with six occupants...
Faculty demands Purdue Northwest chancellor resign for offensive remarks
HAMMOND, Ind. — The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest is demanding the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon after an off-the-cuff commencement comment that mocked Asian languages. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a Dec. 16 report on Keon apologizing for the remark.) The open...
Young children left home alone for hours without heat at Merrillville apartment: Lake County sheriff
A maintenance worker had gotten into the apartment to fix the heat and found the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi, police said. They were wearing coats, but shivering, according to the sheriff's department.
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old
EAST CHICAGO, Ill. — It doesn’t really feel like the holiday season for a Northwest Indiana family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and killed this summer. In the early morning hours of July 12, mother Ollie Holliness was driving a van with her four sons and niece inside. After stopping at a gas station near Columbus Drive, multiple shots erupted while she was driving in the 3500 block of Block Avenue.
