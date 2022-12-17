On a night where all three Lady Kougar Girls Basketball teams took the floor against the Chesterton Lady Trojans, the C-Team took the first victory of the night. The girls held off a valiant effort by Chesterton to win 19-18. Leading the balanced scoring was Haley Anderson with 6, Kaylie Flanagan & Braelee Roorda had 4 apiece. The C-Team gets a long holiday break and will not be in action until after the New year when they travel to Valpo on Saturday, January 7th for a rematch with the Lady Vikings in a Saturday matinee game.

