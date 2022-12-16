ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenboro, NC

WBTV

Charlotte TikToker raises $6K to surprise a local McDonald’s worker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - In the now-viral video, local real estate agent Maceon McCracken documents a recent trip to McDonald’s with her dog Wynnona. “Is your friend here today?” McCracken asks Wynnona as the pup whimpers with excitement, knowing exactly what she’s about to get — a treat from her favorite McDonald’s drive-thru.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Search ongoing for Madalina Cojocari as mother appears in court

We might not have a white Christmas, but we'll definitely have a cold one!. Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meals

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee was recently fined for multiple violations. Officials said investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates as a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April. They added that this violated the minimum wage provisions of the FLSA.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WBTV

Comedian Chris Rock coming to Charlotte as part of extended world tour

Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote on interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent. Updated: 3 hours ago. The board meeting is happening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Making braised short rib with Mariposa’s executive chef

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re not in the mood for holiday cooking, Mariposa at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte could be an option. The restaurant will offer a five-course Christmas Eve dinner, with each having a wine or cocktail pairing. Reservations can be made on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at Biltmore Estate

ASHVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hallmark Channel announced their plans to shoot a movie at the historic Biltmore Estate next year for their 2023 “Countdown to Christmas.”. “A Biltmore Christmas” will be filmed entirely on location at the Estate in Asheville, NC, and stars Bethany Joy Lenz and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC

