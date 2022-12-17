ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022

For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

College wrestler overcomes health scare

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cooper Gilham is a 20-year-old wrestler at Lycoming College. He is currently in his sophomore year and holds a 10-4 record. However, his biggest win this year was just getting back on the mat. His freshman season ended before it even started after he suffered a stroke in October of 2021 while doing homework in his room.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Reading

If you're a pizza lover looking for all the best spots in Reading, then this blog is perfect for you! Here, we'll be exploring 3 of the greatest pizza places in town -- Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia. Get ready for some amazing slices!
READING, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown

Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA
fox29.com

Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days

Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Route 352 around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Less than 24-hours later, Senior student Benjamin Strain passed away following a long term battle with a medical illness.
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy