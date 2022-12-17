Read full article on original website
Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022
For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
College wrestler overcomes health scare
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Cooper Gilham is a 20-year-old wrestler at Lycoming College. He is currently in his sophomore year and holds a 10-4 record. However, his biggest win this year was just getting back on the mat. His freshman season ended before it even started after he suffered a stroke in October of 2021 while doing homework in his room.
3 Great Pizza Places In Reading
If you're a pizza lover looking for all the best spots in Reading, then this blog is perfect for you! Here, we'll be exploring 3 of the greatest pizza places in town -- Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, and Pizza Italia. Get ready for some amazing slices!
3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown
Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
‘We will not forget you’
HANOVER TWP. — A large crowd of volunteers and observers watched as, one by one, ceremonial wreaths were placed underneath the flagpole
Christmas light display in Schuylkill County helping furry friends
HEGINS, Pa. — Mike Huss has three qualities that make him the successful owner of a massive holiday light display — he has a background in electrical work, he's very competitive, and he doesn't mind paying a little extra for his electric bill. "It gets up there. It's...
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
Changes coming to Newswatch 16's set — Check it Out with Chelsea
MOOSIC, Pa. — You might have noticed something different this week on Newswatch 16. Right now, our newscasts our being aired from a temporary studio while our main studio is under construction. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub walks us through the changes coming to the new set.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days
Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Route 352 around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Less than 24-hours later, Senior student Benjamin Strain passed away following a long term battle with a medical illness.
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
Local father who lost twin sons wants to help other parents enduring the same grief
HAMILTON, N.J. - A local father who lost his twin sons in back-to-back years has set out on a sorrowful mission to help grieving parents who have lost children. Jules Warner's son Dylan died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in his crib in 2017. A year later, Brandon, was murdered while in the care of his mother's boyfriend.
Man tried to lure Harrisburg elementary school students into van: officials
Students on their way to Foose Elementary School Tuesday morning were approached by a man who wanted the children to get into his van, the Harrisburg School District said in an message to parents. The man approached two students around 8:50 a.m. in the area of 15th and Sycamore streets,...
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Don’t bring the kids - Pocono resort will be an adults-only attraction starting on Sunday
As of Sunday, Dec. 18, a resort in Mount Pocono will be for adults only. Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, has announced that all guests on the entire property must be at least 21 years of age as of Dec. 18.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
