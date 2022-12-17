Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped the following matches on Wednesday night in San Antonio for Rampage, which will air on TNT this Friday at 10:00 pm ET. Jim Ross and Chris Jericho are out for commentary. Rampage opens up with the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. There is a $300,000 prize. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Continues to Tease 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place next month, and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will feature returning stars and legends. Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) has hinted that he might appear at the event again. He acknowledged the countdown clock for competitors in the match by tagging WWE and counting down in a post on Twitter that included a video of his last wrestling match of the year.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Another Former WWE Star Returning To The Company Soon
There have been a lot of WWE returns over the last few months and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping anytime soon. It was reported earlier this month that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young is returning to WWE, but it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect to see him on WWE programming until next year.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
nodq.com
Inter-gender match takes place during the 12/19/22 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 19th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an inter-gender match. The match was set up when Ripley slapped Tozawa following the Street Profits’ tag-team victory over Judgment Day. Ripley largely dominated the match but then Tozawa made a comeback. However, Tozawa...
wrestleview.com
Notes from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage in San Antonio
Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at Wednesday’s Dynamite in San Antonio, Texas, where she resides. The word making the rounds this week is that Rosa would not be returning to action until after The New Year, possibly February or March. She is currently out of action dealing with back issues.
