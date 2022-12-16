Read full article on original website
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
Keep an eye on these routes to, from Kansas City for Christmas travel
If you're thinking about hitting the road before Christmas, here's the routes that you should keep a tab on.
Dog mauled at Kansas City-area home while tethered, undergoes life-saving surgery
A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.
Do you remember: White Christmases of Kansas City’s past
A white Christmas doesn’t happen every year in Kansas City; in fact, most years aren’t a white Christmas.
The historic Row House Building in Kansas City
Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
Kansas City Holds a World Record That’ll Never Be Broken Ever
It's been said that records are meant to be broken. That's probably true for many things, but not the world record that is held by Kansas City that will absolutely never be broken. I can practically guarantee it. I saw this mentioned by Darren Rovell and he's absolutely accurate. The...
Kansas City’s new airport terminal promises a completely different user experience
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and […] The post <strong>Kansas City’s new airport terminal promises a completely different user experience</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Looking for gift ideas around Kansas City? Try these DIY classes and experiences
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, and for those that celebrate, it’s gift-buying crunch time. But whether you’re a detailed list keeper and buy everything in advance or you wait until the last minute and rush-order everything, it can be easy to get stumped about what to buy.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman surprises students at North Kansas City school
Students in the class have special needs and they were thrilled to see Mecole Hardman walk in the gym ready to play.
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery
You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
6 adults, 2 kids displaced in overnight fire in Kansas City
The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the home about 2:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
Some Kansas City-area police shift K9s due to Missouri’s marijuana legalization
Some Kansas City-area police departments shift the responsibilities of K9 officers trained to detect marijuana since it is legal in Missouri.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents
The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
Could Kansas City area see rolling blackouts during upcoming winter storm?
According to Southwest Power Pool, it has made changes to avoid any rolling blackouts like we saw in 2021 and their crews are ready for any potential outages.
Overland Park snow crews to arrive early Monday morning
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- In preparation for accumulating snow, the City of Overland Park will be treating roads early on Monday. Overnight crews will start treating the streets at midnight on Monday morning. Some areas of the Kansas City metro could see an inch or two of snow.
1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Blowing snow accumulates, extreme cold arrives Thursday in Kansas City
Wednesday will be cloudy and a little warmer, good for travel. Snow will begin early Thursday morning with the extreme cold surging in behind it. Winter Storm Watch: 6AM Thursday - 6PM Friday, for blowing and accumulating snow with wind gusts from 45-50 mph. Wind Chill Warning: 6AM Thursday- 12PM...
