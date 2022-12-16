ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

WHO 13

Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley

What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list! Ooh, and be sure to check out the list of the best margaritas in the Cedar Valley, too!
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

City of Cedar Rapids Setting up Two Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The City of Cedar Rapids is setting up two outdoor ice skating rinks for the winter season. The city's Facebook page says they're installing the rinks and Hughes Park and on the Noelridge Park tennis courts and included a video of the rinks being filled with water. The city says it will release information on when the rinks are ready for skating.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Winter storm impacts local holiday shopping

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many shoppers were out at grocery stores earlier stocking up supplies for the snowstorm. This combined with normal holiday shopping caused long lines at grocery stores. Shoppers say the storm is causing them to shop for the holidays a lot sooner than normal. And once...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
unipanthers.com

Former UNI Football Player, Wife Donate $1 Million to UNI-Dome Renovation

A member of the powerhouse early-1990s Panther football team has pledged a seven-figure gift to renew the UNI-Dome for the next generation. While at the University of Northern Iowa, Brad Baumler '93 played an integral role in the Panther linebacker corps, including the 1992 squad that finished with a 12-2 record. Graduating with a degree in industrial technology, Brad, along with his wife Mary Lynn, have invested $1 million to show their support for Panther student-athletes.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa City Schools to Close Thursday and Friday Due to Winter Storm

(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa City School District is canceling classes on Thursday and Friday ahead of the anticipated winter storm. According to the district, all sporting events, practices, and extracurricular activities will be canceled as well. The winter storm is expecting to bring high winds, snow, below-zero wind chills, and blizzard conditions starting Friday afternoon. More information on the Iowa City School District's severe weather policy is available on the district's website.
IOWA CITY, IA
Scorebook Live

A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees

By Kevin White  The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee Dietitian on nutritious meals to cook for Christmas

Iowa City Police shop with kids for 'Holiday with Heroes' event. If it's not the weather causing you a headache, sickness could impact family get-togethers this weekend. Incoming severe weather will collide with one of the busiest travel times of the year this week. Iowa State Patrol: Adjust your holiday...
IOWA CITY, IA

