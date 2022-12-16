Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list! Ooh, and be sure to check out the list of the best margaritas in the Cedar Valley, too!
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
Cedar Falls Cancels School Ahead of Massive Winter Storm
As students and teachers head into winter break, there's a lot of excitement in the air. A couple of weeks off from school, a chance to see family for the holidays, and for those young enough, time to play in the snow, if there is any. Well, in 2022 there...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
A City Lost About 670,000 Trees. Now It Has a Plan to Replant Them
When Carole Teator purchased her property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it wasn’t for the house. She had fallen in love with the huge pines on the small wooded lot. So when a storm with up to 140 mph winds ripped through the area on August 10, 2020, snapping more than two dozen trees around her home, it was devastating.
iheart.com
City of Cedar Rapids Setting up Two Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The City of Cedar Rapids is setting up two outdoor ice skating rinks for the winter season. The city's Facebook page says they're installing the rinks and Hughes Park and on the Noelridge Park tennis courts and included a video of the rinks being filled with water. The city says it will release information on when the rinks are ready for skating.
KCRG.com
Winter storm impacts local holiday shopping
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many shoppers were out at grocery stores earlier stocking up supplies for the snowstorm. This combined with normal holiday shopping caused long lines at grocery stores. Shoppers say the storm is causing them to shop for the holidays a lot sooner than normal. And once...
unipanthers.com
Former UNI Football Player, Wife Donate $1 Million to UNI-Dome Renovation
A member of the powerhouse early-1990s Panther football team has pledged a seven-figure gift to renew the UNI-Dome for the next generation. While at the University of Northern Iowa, Brad Baumler '93 played an integral role in the Panther linebacker corps, including the 1992 squad that finished with a 12-2 record. Graduating with a degree in industrial technology, Brad, along with his wife Mary Lynn, have invested $1 million to show their support for Panther student-athletes.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
iheart.com
Iowa City Schools to Close Thursday and Friday Due to Winter Storm
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa City School District is canceling classes on Thursday and Friday ahead of the anticipated winter storm. According to the district, all sporting events, practices, and extracurricular activities will be canceled as well. The winter storm is expecting to bring high winds, snow, below-zero wind chills, and blizzard conditions starting Friday afternoon. More information on the Iowa City School District's severe weather policy is available on the district's website.
A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees
By Kevin White The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
Check Out Cedar Rapids’ Newest Food Truck [PHOTOS]
The next time you see a bright yellow food truck with a giant chicken on it, you may want to make a quick stop! Born to Fry is Cedar Rapids' newest food truck and they're serving up some delicious meals. According to their official website, Born to Fry is often...
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee Dietitian on nutritious meals to cook for Christmas
Iowa City Police shop with kids for 'Holiday with Heroes' event. If it's not the weather causing you a headache, sickness could impact family get-togethers this weekend. Incoming severe weather will collide with one of the busiest travel times of the year this week. Iowa State Patrol: Adjust your holiday...
Comments / 0