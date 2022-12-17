ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 24 Marquette drops winnable game on the road to Providence

No. 24 Marquette men’s basketball team had its second Big East win of the season in reach. But foul trouble and struggles rebounding down the stretch, resulted the Golden Eagles to fall short of that in a 103-98 loss to Providence in double overtime Tuesday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Marquette suffers first home loss of the season against Colorado

After being outscored in the first three quarters of the game, the Marquette women’s basketball suffered its first loss at home this season on Wednesday afternoon, falling to Colorado 71-48. “(It was) a great job by Colorado,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “I thought they were tremendous playing...
