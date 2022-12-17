ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Fort Plain Man Injured in a Town of Martinsburg Snowmobile Accident

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG-A 50 year old Ft. Plain man was injured in a Town of Martinsburg snowmobile accident on Wednesday morning. Lewis Co Sheriff’s deputies said that Richard A. Vogle was travelling on Graves Road when he reportedly lost control of and turned over his 2020 Arctic Cat sled. Vogel was transported to Lewis County General Hospital for upper body injuries. No charges were issued. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Martinsburg Fire and Lewis Co Search and Rescue.
MARTINSBURG, NY
NWS: High Wind Watch Thursday evening through Friday for Tug Hill and Old Forge regions

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. The strongest winds Thursday night will occur in downslope areas to the north of the Tug Hill and down the Black River Valley. More widespread strong winds will occur Friday.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
State Police arrest Remsen resident for alleged DWI in Trenton

TRENTON- A resident from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Marc J. Manno, 37, of Remsen, NY was arrested Tuesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Manno is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
REMSEN, NY
Traffic stop on North State Street leads to DWI arrest: LCSO

LOWVILLE- A traffic stop late Monday afternoon in Lowville, NY has led to DWI charges filed for a man who is from out of state, authorities say. Timothy M. Codespoti, 63, of Monroe, CT is officially charged with DWI and an unspecified traffic infraction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
LOWVILLE, NY
Anna R. Hirschey

GLENFIELD/CROGHAN - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church,...
LOWVILLE, NY
Patricia Catherine Jackson

Patricia Catherine Jackson, 85, formerly of Turin passed away on December 19, 2022 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabiliatation Center, Boonville. She was born in Pyrites (St. Lawrence County, NY) on May 30, 1937 a daughter of Harry and Bernice DeCarr Hoffman. Patricia grew up in Port Leyden and graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1955. She was united in marriage with William (Sonny) Jackson on June 25, 1960. He passed away July 5, 2019. Patricia was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base for 20 Years and also at Community Bank in Boonville and Lyons Falls retiring several years ago. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Constableville where she served as Eucumenical Minister. She enjoyed helping out at the meal site in Lyons Falls, walking and singing in the Adirondack Community Chorus.
BOONVILLE, NY

