Patricia Catherine Jackson, 85, formerly of Turin passed away on December 19, 2022 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabiliatation Center, Boonville. She was born in Pyrites (St. Lawrence County, NY) on May 30, 1937 a daughter of Harry and Bernice DeCarr Hoffman. Patricia grew up in Port Leyden and graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1955. She was united in marriage with William (Sonny) Jackson on June 25, 1960. He passed away July 5, 2019. Patricia was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base for 20 Years and also at Community Bank in Boonville and Lyons Falls retiring several years ago. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Constableville where she served as Eucumenical Minister. She enjoyed helping out at the meal site in Lyons Falls, walking and singing in the Adirondack Community Chorus.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO