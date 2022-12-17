ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils post pair of wins over Ship

Greencastle-Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54: The Blue Devils were able to hold off a Greyhounds comeback to pick off a Mid Penn Colonial road victory on Tuesday night. Greencastle (5-1, 3-0 MPC) made 8 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 9 by Conner Wright. The Blue...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Southern Fulton makes it six in a row

Southern Fulton traveled to Claysburg on Tuesday night and defeated the Bulldogs 51 to 34 in an ICC matchup. The Indians (6-0, 5-0 ICC) led 9 to 5 at the end of the first period and never looked back. Southern Fulton was led by Dane Harvey with 23 points, 8...
WARFORDSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

CV impresses in 55-37 win over Chambersburg

NEW KINGSTOWN — Sometimes, the other team is just better. Cumberland Valley showed its prowess in every facet of the game Tuesday night and took down Chambersburg 55-37 in a Mid Penn Commonwealth boys basketball game at CV’s Dome. The Eagles (5-0, 2-0 MPC) dominated on the glass,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Southern Fulton girls win over Claysburg 49-33

Southern Fulton defeated Claysburg Monday night 49-33. The Indians (3-3, 1-3 ICC) held the Bulldogs to two points at the end of the first quarter. The Indians. continued to control the boards defensively and worked the ball on offense. Southern Fulton were led by Andrea Elder with 14 points, 7...
CLAYSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Swimmers earn sweep over CD

Chambersburg 96, Central Dauphin 74: The Trojans picked up wins in all but 2 events Tuesday afternoon and scored a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory over the Rams at Chambersburg YMCA. “The girls are getting their legs and it’s starting to show,” Chambersburg coach Hali Cormany said. “Many of the girls...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Watch Live: Shippensburg at Northern 6:45 p.m. Thursday December 22

The Shippensburg Greyhounds travel to Dillsburg for a Colonial Division match up with the Northern York Polar Bears Thursday December 22. Pregame show at 6:45 and note the early tip off of 7:00 p.m. Garry Kline brings you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
YORK COUNTY, PA

