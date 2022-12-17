Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Blue Devils post pair of wins over Ship
Greencastle-Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54: The Blue Devils were able to hold off a Greyhounds comeback to pick off a Mid Penn Colonial road victory on Tuesday night. Greencastle (5-1, 3-0 MPC) made 8 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 9 by Conner Wright. The Blue...
thesportspage.blog
Southern Fulton makes it six in a row
Southern Fulton traveled to Claysburg on Tuesday night and defeated the Bulldogs 51 to 34 in an ICC matchup. The Indians (6-0, 5-0 ICC) led 9 to 5 at the end of the first period and never looked back. Southern Fulton was led by Dane Harvey with 23 points, 8...
thesportspage.blog
CV impresses in 55-37 win over Chambersburg
NEW KINGSTOWN — Sometimes, the other team is just better. Cumberland Valley showed its prowess in every facet of the game Tuesday night and took down Chambersburg 55-37 in a Mid Penn Commonwealth boys basketball game at CV’s Dome. The Eagles (5-0, 2-0 MPC) dominated on the glass,...
thesportspage.blog
Southern Fulton girls win over Claysburg 49-33
Southern Fulton defeated Claysburg Monday night 49-33. The Indians (3-3, 1-3 ICC) held the Bulldogs to two points at the end of the first quarter. The Indians. continued to control the boards defensively and worked the ball on offense. Southern Fulton were led by Andrea Elder with 14 points, 7...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Swimmers earn sweep over CD
Chambersburg 96, Central Dauphin 74: The Trojans picked up wins in all but 2 events Tuesday afternoon and scored a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory over the Rams at Chambersburg YMCA. “The girls are getting their legs and it’s starting to show,” Chambersburg coach Hali Cormany said. “Many of the girls...
thesportspage.blog
Watch Live: Shippensburg at Northern 6:45 p.m. Thursday December 22
The Shippensburg Greyhounds travel to Dillsburg for a Colonial Division match up with the Northern York Polar Bears Thursday December 22. Pregame show at 6:45 and note the early tip off of 7:00 p.m. Garry Kline brings you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
Massive Fire Burns Through 'Edge Of Town' In South Central Pennsylvania
A Littlestown business has been gutted following a fire on Tuesday morning, authorities say.The fire broke out at Edge of Town, an antiques mall located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township, on Dec. 20 around 9:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.Thick dark plumes of smok…
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
Central Pa. looks at string of sunny days before snow becomes likely after mid-week
The Harrisburg region can look forward to a mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service as of Friday night. The forecast calls for highs in the mid- to high-30s on Saturday and Sunday, with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. The early part of next week also calls...
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Harrisburg home damaged by Saturday fire; no injuries but one tenant displaced
A Harrisburg man has been temporarily displaced by a Saturday morning fire in the 3000 block of North 4th Street. City Fire Chief Brian Enterline said crews were dispatched to the brick duplex home at 10:40 a.m. after the fire was discovered. The man who lived in the unit where...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
abc27.com
Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
Comments / 0