McConnellsburg defeated the Everett Warriors 62-52 Thursday night. Coach Joshua Lowery said “The Warriors played a hard fought game they are a desperate team looking for a win and they won’t back down, there coach has them playing hard.” Lowery went on to say “We had the Warriors down by twenty early in the fourth quarter but with some poor shot selection and self-inflicted turnovers Everett managed to close the gap to ten., tonight, was a reflection on myself as a coach I simply need to do a better job keeping my team locked in regardless of the opponents. “

MCCONNELLSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO