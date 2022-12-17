Read full article on original website
Southern Fulton makes it six in a row
Southern Fulton traveled to Claysburg on Tuesday night and defeated the Bulldogs 51 to 34 in an ICC matchup. The Indians (6-0, 5-0 ICC) led 9 to 5 at the end of the first period and never looked back. Southern Fulton was led by Dane Harvey with 23 points, 8...
Southern Fulton girls win over Claysburg 49-33
Southern Fulton defeated Claysburg Monday night 49-33. The Indians (3-3, 1-3 ICC) held the Bulldogs to two points at the end of the first quarter. The Indians. continued to control the boards defensively and worked the ball on offense. Southern Fulton were led by Andrea Elder with 14 points, 7...
G-A roundup: Blue Devils post pair of wins over Ship
Greencastle-Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54: The Blue Devils were able to hold off a Greyhounds comeback to pick off a Mid Penn Colonial road victory on Tuesday night. Greencastle (5-1, 3-0 MPC) made 8 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 9 by Conner Wright. The Blue...
Chambersburg roundup: Swimmers earn sweep over CD
Chambersburg 96, Central Dauphin 74: The Trojans picked up wins in all but 2 events Tuesday afternoon and scored a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory over the Rams at Chambersburg YMCA. “The girls are getting their legs and it’s starting to show,” Chambersburg coach Hali Cormany said. “Many of the girls...
McConnellsburg holds off Everett to pick up win
McConnellsburg defeated the Everett Warriors 62-52 Thursday night. Coach Joshua Lowery said “The Warriors played a hard fought game they are a desperate team looking for a win and they won’t back down, there coach has them playing hard.” Lowery went on to say “We had the Warriors down by twenty early in the fourth quarter but with some poor shot selection and self-inflicted turnovers Everett managed to close the gap to ten., tonight, was a reflection on myself as a coach I simply need to do a better job keeping my team locked in regardless of the opponents. “
McConnellsburg girls fall to Everett
McConnellsburg girls’ varsity lost on the road to Everett 58-38 on Monday night. Bryonna Ross led the Spartans with 17 points, 6 rebounds, Maggie Mellott had 9 points and 7 rebounds. Avrie Harr and Brianna Kylor both contributed 4 points.
CV impresses in 55-37 win over Chambersburg
NEW KINGSTOWN — Sometimes, the other team is just better. Cumberland Valley showed its prowess in every facet of the game Tuesday night and took down Chambersburg 55-37 in a Mid Penn Commonwealth boys basketball game at CV’s Dome. The Eagles (5-0, 2-0 MPC) dominated on the glass,...
Watch Live: Shippensburg vs. Greencastle Boys & Girls Games 7:15 p.m. Tuesday December 20
Mid Penn Broadcasting will livestream both the boys and girls games of the Shippensburg Greyhounds and Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils. Pregame show at 7:15 p.m. and tip off at 7:30 p.m. BOYS: Greencastle will be at Shippensburg. Greg Hoover and JD Davidson bring you the ply-by-play beginning with the pregame show...
Watch Live: Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday December 20
The Chambersburg Trojans travel to Cumberland Valley to play the Eagles. Pregame show at 7:15 p.m. Game time 7:30. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
Coroner: Blairsville man dies 9 days after falling off roof in Westmont
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a Blairsville man died last week from injuries he suffered after falling off a roof several days prior. Authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Chaney was reportedly working on installing a metal roof at a residence...
Huge fire destroys Littlestown landmark
A Littlestown landmark burned to the ground in a huge fire yesterday morning. The Edge of Town Center barn, which housed a number of antique stores, was located at 5227 Baltimore Pike on the outskirts of the borough. Littlestown Alpha 20 Fire Company as well as multiple local fire units...
Miss West Virginia finishes 3rd runner-up in Miss America pageant
MONTVILLE, CT — A hometown crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch Thursday night as she took third runner up in the Miss America pageant in Connecticut. Lynch earned a $15,000 scholarship. Miss Lynch is a recent graduate from WVU with a Master of...
Historic Adams County business destroyed in fire, 1 injured
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Update, Dec. 21, 9:45 a.m.: The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed Ma's General Store. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities have shared that the fire was not suspicious in nature. According to PSP Trooper Frazer, the...
Hampshire County still has thousands of power outages following last week’s ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Power is still out for thousands of customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following Thursday’s ice storm. Potomac Edison listed more than 3,600 customers statewide still without service as of Sunday morning. The most outages were in Hampshire County with more than 2,400. A...
Massive Fire Burns Through 'Edge Of Town' In South Central Pennsylvania
A Littlestown business has been gutted following a fire on Tuesday morning, authorities say.The fire broke out at Edge of Town, an antiques mall located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township, on Dec. 20 around 9:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.Thick dark plumes of smok…
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
Lincoln Highway House Fire
Crews responded to a house fire this morning in Somerset County. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in a little after 10 for a home on fire in the 3900 block of Lincoln Highway in Quemahoning Township. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire but...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
