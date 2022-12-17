ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfordsburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Southern Fulton makes it six in a row

Southern Fulton traveled to Claysburg on Tuesday night and defeated the Bulldogs 51 to 34 in an ICC matchup. The Indians (6-0, 5-0 ICC) led 9 to 5 at the end of the first period and never looked back. Southern Fulton was led by Dane Harvey with 23 points, 8...
WARFORDSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Southern Fulton girls win over Claysburg 49-33

Southern Fulton defeated Claysburg Monday night 49-33. The Indians (3-3, 1-3 ICC) held the Bulldogs to two points at the end of the first quarter. The Indians. continued to control the boards defensively and worked the ball on offense. Southern Fulton were led by Andrea Elder with 14 points, 7...
CLAYSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils post pair of wins over Ship

Greencastle-Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54: The Blue Devils were able to hold off a Greyhounds comeback to pick off a Mid Penn Colonial road victory on Tuesday night. Greencastle (5-1, 3-0 MPC) made 8 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 9 by Conner Wright. The Blue...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Swimmers earn sweep over CD

Chambersburg 96, Central Dauphin 74: The Trojans picked up wins in all but 2 events Tuesday afternoon and scored a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory over the Rams at Chambersburg YMCA. “The girls are getting their legs and it’s starting to show,” Chambersburg coach Hali Cormany said. “Many of the girls...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

McConnellsburg holds off Everett to pick up win

McConnellsburg defeated the Everett Warriors 62-52 Thursday night. Coach Joshua Lowery said “The Warriors played a hard fought game they are a desperate team looking for a win and they won’t back down, there coach has them playing hard.” Lowery went on to say “We had the Warriors down by twenty early in the fourth quarter but with some poor shot selection and self-inflicted turnovers Everett managed to close the gap to ten., tonight, was a reflection on myself as a coach I simply need to do a better job keeping my team locked in regardless of the opponents. “
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

McConnellsburg girls fall to Everett

McConnellsburg girls’ varsity lost on the road to Everett 58-38 on Monday night. Bryonna Ross led the Spartans with 17 points, 6 rebounds, Maggie Mellott had 9 points and 7 rebounds. Avrie Harr and Brianna Kylor both contributed 4 points.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

CV impresses in 55-37 win over Chambersburg

NEW KINGSTOWN — Sometimes, the other team is just better. Cumberland Valley showed its prowess in every facet of the game Tuesday night and took down Chambersburg 55-37 in a Mid Penn Commonwealth boys basketball game at CV’s Dome. The Eagles (5-0, 2-0 MPC) dominated on the glass,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Huge fire destroys Littlestown landmark

A Littlestown landmark burned to the ground in a huge fire yesterday morning. The Edge of Town Center barn, which housed a number of antique stores, was located at 5227 Baltimore Pike on the outskirts of the borough. ​Littlestown Alpha 20 Fire Company as well as multiple local fire units...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Historic Adams County business destroyed in fire, 1 injured

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Update, Dec. 21, 9:45 a.m.: The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed Ma's General Store. The investigation is ongoing, but authorities have shared that the fire was not suspicious in nature. According to PSP Trooper Frazer, the...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Lincoln Highway House Fire

Crews responded to a house fire this morning in Somerset County. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in a little after 10 for a home on fire in the 3900 block of Lincoln Highway in Quemahoning Township. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire but...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

