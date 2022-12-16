Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Doorbell Cameras Spot Man Dressed as Delivery Driver Stealing Packages in Encinitas
‘Tis the time of year when some people try to steal holiday cheer, and in Encinitas, doorbell cameras from multiple homes show what appears to be a man dressed as a FedEx delivery driver stealing packages from porches. “Brazen is what we call it," said Wendy Van Vechten, who had...
Witness details when Chula Vista officer shot and killed man
An officer-involved shooting in Chula Vista last night ended with one man dead. 10News spoke with the witness who called police to the scene. She details what happened leading up to the shooting.
Fentanyl concerns inside juvie after a locked-up teen dies from overdose
Concerns have been raised after a teen died in juvenile detention after overdosing on fentanyl but little information has been made public
Man gets no cash in attempted bank robbery in Mission Valley
A man attempted to rob a Union Bank branch in Mission Valley Monday but the tellers refused to give him any money.
Officials: Man armed with knife shot, killed by Chula Vista Police officer
An investigation was launched into an officer-involved shooting at a Chula Vista strip mall that left a man dead Sunday evening.
Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash at crosswalk
A 73-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Monday while crossing a crosswalk in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
iheart.com
Restaurant Vendor Violently Attacked by Homeless Man
SAN DIEGO - A downtown restaurant owner is concerned about the future of his business after a homeless man violently attacked one of his vendors in broad daylight. The attack happened last week at Royal India on Market Street when a homeless man broke through a barrier on the patio and punched a vendor multiple times, the incident all caught on surveillance video.
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
Family mourning hit-and-run death of beloved father and grandfather
Mario Lucero was riding his bicycle home from work Saturday evening in Valley Center when he was struck and killed
newsantaana.com
A man was fatally shot in a parked vehicle, in Santa Ana, and another victim was injured
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., SAPD Communications received a call from a local hospital regarding an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend who also disclosed to the hospital staff of...
Car crashes into Lemon Grove restaurant; one injured
One person was injured Monday after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Solana Beach woman accused of killing stepfather testifies in murder trial
A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather testified Friday that she had no role in killing the man, whom she says died overnight while he was sleeping in her vehicle outside her home.
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley domestic violence suspect escapes after standoff
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself inside a home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence...
Court TV
CA v. Jade Janks: Racy Photos Murder Trial
VISTA, Calif. (Court TV) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday, December 19 in the murder trial of California interior designer Jade Janks, who’s accused of killing her former stepfather, Thomas Merriman. Court TV will bring you live, continuing coverage of the case in which prosecutors contend...
NBC Bay Area
San Diego Police Say 2 Women Attacked Elderly Mira Mesa Woman and Stole Her Necklace
San Diego police are on the lookout for two women they say attacked a grandmother just across the street from her own home in Mira Mesa. The thieves stole the necklace she was wearing and then drove away, according to investigators, but the impact the crime has had on the neighborhood might stick around for a while.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
