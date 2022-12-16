ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
iheart.com

Restaurant Vendor Violently Attacked by Homeless Man

SAN DIEGO - A downtown restaurant owner is concerned about the future of his business after a homeless man violently attacked one of his vendors in broad daylight. The attack happened last week at Royal India on Market Street when a homeless man broke through a barrier on the patio and punched a vendor multiple times, the incident all caught on surveillance video.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Spring Valley domestic violence suspect escapes after standoff

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself inside a home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Court TV

CA v. Jade Janks: Racy Photos Murder Trial

VISTA, Calif. (Court TV) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday, December 19 in the murder trial of California interior designer Jade Janks, who’s accused of killing her former stepfather, Thomas Merriman. Court TV will bring you live, continuing coverage of the case in which prosecutors contend...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

