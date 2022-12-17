Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Google Meet's Live Captions feature now supports more languages
In January, Google released a very useful feature called Live Captions to its virtual meeting platform, Google Meet. As we reported back then, meeting participants can use the feature to translate English meetings into French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish in real time. In a recent blog post, the company announced...
Phone Arena
Netflix denies accuracy of report that says its new ad-supported tier is off to a sluggish start
According to data released by Antenna and published in today's Wall Street Journal, Netflix's new ad-supported monthly service is not off to such a great start. The lower-priced service launched on November 3rd and for the month, the "Basic with Ads" plan was responsible for only 9% of U.S. sign-ups in November. Last month, 0.1% of existing Netflix subscribers switched from another plan to the streamer's ad-supported service.
Phone Arena
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design revealed: mostly sticking to the same formula
It's not very often that a tech company nails a first-gen device, but that is exactly what happened last year for OnePlus when it launched its first pair of "Pro" earbuds — the OnePlus Buds Pro. They came with great sound, very good battery life, and an well-done transparency mode.
Phone Arena
Google makes it easier for kids to buy stuff on Google Play
Google is rolling out a new feature called Purchase Requests, which will allow kids to purchase apps even if there’s no Family Payment set up in their virtual household. The new payment method works through the Family Manager feature. If a kid wants to buy an app on Google Play, they can send a Purchase Request directly to the Family Manager.
Phone Arena
Apple to shut down Dark Sky app; publishes a guide to Weather app for Dark Sky users
You may have heard that recently Apple announced it will be shutting down the weather app Dark Sky that it acquired in 2020. The date the app will be shut down is January 1, 2023, so basically in just a couple of weeks. And now Apple has published a document that should help Dark Sky fans switch to Apple Weather. And, as 9to5Mac reports, some users are not really happy.
NFL Sunday Ticket Is Officially Heading to YouTube in 2023
Google and the NFL announced Thursday that Sunday Ticket is heading to YouTube next season in a major get for streaming services. The out-of-market games package will only be available on YouTube TV and on YouTube Primetime Channels as part of a seven-year deal that heralds the end of an era for DirecTV, which had owned the rights to distribute Sunday Ticket since the service launched in 1994. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels,” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”Read it at Variety
Phone Arena
The Shape of Power: promotional image of the OnePlus 11 leaks
There is one thing in which Android is infinitely inferior to Apple: namely, keeping a secret. For some reason, even the most exciting of Android flagships are accompanied by little to no suspense. By the time they officially launch, we already know everything there is to know about them. The...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 launch event scheduled for February 7th
This year is yet to officially come to an end, but the battle for the best Android flagship for the next one has already begun. It seems like we will be seeing the launch of the first major contender for the title as early as February 2023. Today, OnePlus has...
Phone Arena
Almost all of the key OnePlus 11 specs are now etched in stone
Rumored at one point to go official... five days ago, the next main OnePlus flagship has been scheduled in the meantime for a. February 7, 2023 debut. Knowing the company, we can expect essentially all the key OnePlus 11 info to be revealed, teased, or even fully detailed well ahead of that formal announcement date, and in fact, if we are to rely on "unofficial" sources, a lot of stuff is already out of the bag.
Phone Arena
Samsung releases new Star Wars accessories
At this point, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just as much a foldable smartphone as it is a fashion accessory. For the most part, this is the result of the Korean tech giant’s persistent efforts to consolidate the latter’s status as one through extensive collaborations with many different brands.
Phone Arena
The mid-range OnePlus Nord N20 5G can be yours at an awesome price with no strings: here's how
It was only last week that OnePlus kicked off an absolutely massive last-minute Christmas sale with sweet discounts offered across its entire portfolio of reasonably priced Android handsets (and true wireless earbuds), but believe it or not, an even better deal appears to have surfaced with little to no fanfare at basically the last second before December 25.
Phone Arena
Google testing app that can read prescriptions written by doctors
It's been a long-standing joke that no one can read Doctors' handwriting. Except that it really is no joke. Poor handwriting can lead to serious pharmaceutical errors which could lead to accidental deaths. In other words, this is a serious matter. Some states request that physicians send prescriptions to the pharmacy electronically which cuts down on such mistakes. According to a report released last year by the Institute of Medicine (IOM), 1.5 million injuries occur each year because pharmacists and healthcare workers misread sloppy handwriting.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon
Google’s latest phones - Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, received praise from both critics and customers, which can only mean one thing: the Mountain View company has finally found the right balance between high-quality features, good hardware and great prices. At just $600, Google Pixel 7 is a...
Phone Arena
The amazing Galaxy A53 5G is at its lowest price ever!
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones have become, and that's true to some extent, but we also often forget how good today's midrange phones really are. Take the Galaxy A53 5G, for example. It's one of the best-selling phones Samsung has to offer, and for a very good reason. And now you can get one for just $349.99! It was a lot of phone for the money at its normal price, and with this limited deal, it's a real steal.
Phone Arena
Google Voice update will put users on the best quality Cellular or Wi-Fi network automatically
If you need a second number that will still ring through to your smartphone, you might consider the Google Voice app. Subscribers to the service can also make phone calls using this second number, and send/receive text messages. The second phone number could be used for personal calls, or if you have a business that you don't want to have connected with your personal number, you can use the second phone number for that. This way, calls made to your business number will be sent directly to your smartphone even if you're on the go.
Phone Arena
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st
Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S23 series on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, in an epic Galaxy Unpacked event, according to prolific leaker @UniverseIce. The event will finally lift the cover off the most anticipated Android flagship phone of 2023: the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and also the two more affordable versions, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the compact Galaxy S23.
Phone Arena
Rogue AirTag trackers can be more easily found after firmware update
Apple recently disseminated two firmware updates for the AirTag item tracker. Unfortunately, Apple didn't post a changelist after either update leaving AirTag users in the dark about any new capabilities for the device. But Apple has just released a support page (via 9to5Mac) titled "What’s new in firmware updates for AirTag?" that goes on to answer the question.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Phone Arena
Last chance to snag Amazon’s great deal on the Google Pixel Watch
Launched just two months ago, the Pixel Watch has already received some decent discounts in the last month or so. Google’s smartwatch was one of the Black Friday’s stars, as multiple retailers had it on sale. Amazon offered some discounts on the Pixel Watch too during and after Black Friday, but if you missed any of these deals, here is your (probably) last chance to snag it this year.
Phone Arena
Renders of the rumored Motorola ThinkPhone surface
Motorola's parent Lenovo purchased IBM's computer business, including its ThinkPad name, back in 2005. A few days ago we told you about the rumored ThinkPhone that Motorola is expected to announce soon. Hall of Fame tipster Evan Blass disseminated a couple of renders of the phone today (unscathed by watermarks) confirming that the device will have the same carbon design seen on Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop.
