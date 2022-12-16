ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood State Park implements trail closure policy Jan. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 19, 2022 – Starting Jan.1, 2023, Castlewood State Park will implement the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks Trail Closures policy. This action is designed to better protect the park’s trails from erosion due to use when trail surfaces are wet.
