Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Broken Arrow Family Decorates Home For Christmas, Helps Others
For more than three decades, a Broken Arrow family has been doing something good for others. Lori and Robert Slankard's decked-out home is providing Christmas cheer and through the display, helping people in need. "It's what’s inside the yard, that's what it's about. The people walking through,” Lori said....
news9.com
6 Days Of Christmas: Blue Star Mothers
News On 6 has chosen several great nonprofits to support during the holidays. We highlighted Blue Star Mothers in Claremore on Wednesday. Blue Star Mothers sends care packages to members of the military serving overseas. Lori Fullbright and Craig Day took them some items to help pack those boxes.
news9.com
Tulsa Nonprofit Volunteers Offering Rides To Warming Shelters
Volunteers with a Tulsa nonprofit are traveling around town offering free rides for the homeless to downtown shelters that have room, as well as three emergency pop-up shelters. Employees and volunteers met at City Lights' at 5:30 p.m., divided into teams and headed out to try and bring people in...
news9.com
Man Displaced After House Fire In Tulsa
Tulsa firefighters battled a house fire near West Admiral and South Rosedale Avenue on Thursday morning. According to officials, say two small dogs that were in the laundry room died in the blaze. Officials say the homeowner tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. The...
news9.com
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
news9.com
Volunteers In Tulsa Helping Homeless People Find Shelter During Frigid Weather
Hundreds of Tulsans who are homeless will need a warm place once temperatures plummet. Volunteers from all over the area are making sure everyone has a place to stay. Within just a few hours of a request being put out, more than 200 volunteer shifts were filled. The organizations said...
news9.com
UPDATE: Roads Conditions Risky As Siberian Air Drops Temps
David Payne and Lacey Swope are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We are also tracking a wintry mix that will transition to all snow as the morning rolls on. The snow totals still look light. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions.
news9.com
Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan. The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games...
news9.com
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex. According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet. Officers say...
news9.com
Watch: Slick, Hazardous Conditions Continue Across Tulsa
Road conditions around Tulsa are hazardous as winter weather sweeps across the state on Thursday morning. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek offers the latest updates on road conditions around the metro and frigid and icy conditions continue.
news9.com
Preliminary Hearing Held For Former TPD Officer Accused Of Rape While On Duty
A former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape was in court on Tuesday. DeAngelo Reyes met the victim while on duty and looked her up on police databases, according to police. News On 6's Emory Bryan was in the court as the judge decides if there is enough evidence for...
news9.com
Pawnee Woman Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Store
A Pawnee woman has been spreading Christmas cheer every for 13 years at her Christmas store. Patsy White opens the store every October and sells all types of Christmas decorations through the holidays. She started the store in 2009 with her sisters. She said they would decorate their homes for...
news9.com
Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County
A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Crews Out Treating Roads During Winter Weather
Winter weather caused some car crashes in Tulsa early Thursday morning, but the crews' preparation helped driving conditions quickly improve. The city deployed snow plows around daylight and spent many hours before spreading salt and pre-treating some roads before the weather arrived. The work had most roads in good condition...
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond After Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Business
Authorities are on the scene after a truck crashed into a Tulsa business on Tuesday morning. The truck crashed into 'Luxe Nail Bar' near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. This is a breaking news...
news9.com
Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
news9.com
Armored Truck Overturns Along US 412 In Mayes County
A winter storm made for dangerous driving conditions on Thursday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers shared a picture of an armored truck overturned along US 412 in Mayes County. According to troopers, nobody was injured in the crash. Troopers warned drivers to use caution while navigating impacted roads.
news9.com
Winter Storm Brings Snow, Freezing Temperatures To Bartlesville
A winter storm brought freezing temperatures and some snow to parts of the state on Thursday morning, making for some dangerous conditions. The heaviest snow is currently expected to hit to the north of Tulsa. For those who don’t have a warm place to go, a warming center is open....
Comments / 0