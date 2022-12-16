ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Broken Arrow Family Decorates Home For Christmas, Helps Others

For more than three decades, a Broken Arrow family has been doing something good for others. Lori and Robert Slankard's decked-out home is providing Christmas cheer and through the display, helping people in need. "It's what’s inside the yard, that's what it's about. The people walking through,” Lori said....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

6 Days Of Christmas: Blue Star Mothers

News On 6 has chosen several great nonprofits to support during the holidays. We highlighted Blue Star Mothers in Claremore on Wednesday. Blue Star Mothers sends care packages to members of the military serving overseas. Lori Fullbright and Craig Day took them some items to help pack those boxes.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Nonprofit Volunteers Offering Rides To Warming Shelters

Volunteers with a Tulsa nonprofit are traveling around town offering free rides for the homeless to downtown shelters that have room, as well as three emergency pop-up shelters. Employees and volunteers met at City Lights' at 5:30 p.m., divided into teams and headed out to try and bring people in...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Displaced After House Fire In Tulsa

Tulsa firefighters battled a house fire near West Admiral and South Rosedale Avenue on Thursday morning. According to officials, say two small dogs that were in the laundry room died in the blaze. Officials say the homeowner tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

UPDATE: Roads Conditions Risky As Siberian Air Drops Temps

David Payne and Lacey Swope are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We are also tracking a wintry mix that will transition to all snow as the morning rolls on. The snow totals still look light. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank

A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan. The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games...
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Watch: Slick, Hazardous Conditions Continue Across Tulsa

Road conditions around Tulsa are hazardous as winter weather sweeps across the state on Thursday morning. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek offers the latest updates on road conditions around the metro and frigid and icy conditions continue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pawnee Woman Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Store

A Pawnee woman has been spreading Christmas cheer every for 13 years at her Christmas store. Patsy White opens the store every October and sells all types of Christmas decorations through the holidays. She started the store in 2009 with her sisters. She said they would decorate their homes for...
PAWNEE, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County

A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Crews Out Treating Roads During Winter Weather

Winter weather caused some car crashes in Tulsa early Thursday morning, but the crews' preparation helped driving conditions quickly improve. The city deployed snow plows around daylight and spent many hours before spreading salt and pre-treating some roads before the weather arrived. The work had most roads in good condition...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Emergency Crews Respond After Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Business

Authorities are on the scene after a truck crashed into a Tulsa business on Tuesday morning. The truck crashed into 'Luxe Nail Bar' near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. This is a breaking news...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Armored Truck Overturns Along US 412 In Mayes County

A winter storm made for dangerous driving conditions on Thursday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers shared a picture of an armored truck overturned along US 412 in Mayes County. According to troopers, nobody was injured in the crash. Troopers warned drivers to use caution while navigating impacted roads.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Winter Storm Brings Snow, Freezing Temperatures To Bartlesville

A winter storm brought freezing temperatures and some snow to parts of the state on Thursday morning, making for some dangerous conditions. The heaviest snow is currently expected to hit to the north of Tulsa. For those who don’t have a warm place to go, a warming center is open....
BARTLESVILLE, OK

