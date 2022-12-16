Wednesday is winter solstice, the shortest day of the year – an event of special significance to Alaskans, which will be marked by several events across Anchorage. The solstice is set to occur at 12:47 p.m. Alaska time. It’s the moment when the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, formally marking the first day of winter.

