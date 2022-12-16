Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned Prudhoe Bay polar bear cub
An underweight polar bear cub roaming alone near oil drilling facilities at Prudhoe Bay last month has been taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The bear was first spotted around Thanksgiving eating foxes and, after a few days, observers confirmed that it was orphaned, according to David Gustine, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s polar bear program lead.
Ways to celebrate winter solstice in Anchorage
Wednesday is winter solstice, the shortest day of the year – an event of special significance to Alaskans, which will be marked by several events across Anchorage. The solstice is set to occur at 12:47 p.m. Alaska time. It’s the moment when the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, formally marking the first day of winter.
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
Anchorage’s ousted muni manager says work environment was toxic
Anchorage’s recently ousted municipal manager says her workplace had become “a toxic environment,” and that Mayor Dave Bronson fired her in retaliation for raising concerns about municipal agencies overstepping their legal authority, among other issues. Amy Demboski was fired Monday morning. She did not respond to requests...
A refugee-led co-op in Anchorage provides work experience, with flavor
Nooristani read through a long list of ingredients to be carefully measured and added to a large tub filled with mounds of ground spices, on a recent afternoon at the RAIS Welcome Center in Northeast Anchorage. The spice she was blending is called Xawaash. It’s one of the five spice...
Eagle River High School Green Club works to recycle holiday leftovers
The holiday shopping season brings gifts, gadgets and — after everything has been unwrapped — lots of leftover cardboard boxes. An Eagle River High School club is trying to recycle that cardboard this year. “The holidays, for all their beauty and glory, are a time of waste as...
Anchorage Assembly approves Sullivan Arena shelter expansion, with begrudging ‘yes’ vote
Anchorage’s biggest emergency cold weather shelter now has bed capacity for up to 360 people, under certain conditions. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday begrudgingly approved adding 160 beds at the Sullivan Arena shelter, green-lighting a version of a proposal that Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration first floated two weeks ago, with the shelter at capacity.
Anchorage students may have stretch of longer school days to make up for recent snow days
Anchorage school officials are proposing to extend some school days by 30 minutes to help make up for an unprecedented string of snow days this month. “The administration recommends that from January 30 to March 9, 30 minutes will be added to the instructional day,” Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said during Monday night’s school board meeting.
Anchorage School Board recommends closing Abbott Loop Elementary among other preliminary budget cuts
The Anchorage School Board on Monday voted to make several budget cut recommendations to address a $48 million shortfall. The cuts include closing Abbott Loop Elementary school, getting rid of virtual learning for elementary school students and increasing the district’s pupil to teacher ratio by one across all grade levels, likely making class sizes larger.
Anchorage man accused of killing roommate
Anchorage police say a man fatally stabbed his roommate Friday afternoon at the condo they shared. The roommate, Jesse Belarde, attempted to escape by jumping out a third-story window, according to investigators. Jessy Bryan Amos, 32, is now charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in Belarde’s death. According to...
