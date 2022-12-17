ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EvaBank selects Lokyata to automate credit decisioning

EvaBank is partnering with credit-decisioning platform Lokyata to help automate and streamline its loan-decisioning processes and give borrowers more access to credit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The bank is aiming to shift from manual processes through automation to process loan decisions more efficiently, which will allow for a larger volume of applications, […]
Listen: How a neobank keeps SMBs afloat

Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) must navigate several challenges during their first years in business. Understanding the needs of SMBs is critical, as more than 50% of small businesses fold within the first five years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Banks that create strategies to help support SMBs can become an integral part […]
JPMorgan said to seal deal to buy 48.5% of Greece’s Viva Wallet

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has signed the final terms to acquire a 48.5% stake of Greece’s payment firm Viva Wallet, according to press reports in the country. The U.S. bank will buy out all the minority holders for an amount that is expected to be above €820 million ($869 million), the news website kathimerini.gr reported, […]
Becoming ‘RTP ready’ – How banks can prepare the back office for instant payments

As we approach the 2023 launch of the FedNow service, banks across the U.S. must consider whether they are ready for real-time payments — both technologically and operationally. The 24/7/365 nature of instant payments will likely present new challenges for community banks, but proper preparation will go a long way toward supporting more seamless transition.

