Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Southeastern girls ‘Splash & Clash’ their way to victory
The Hamilton Southeastern swim teams hosted their annual Forum Credit Union Splash & Clash last Saturday. The Royals girls team won the meet, scoring 697.5 points to take the team trophy. Homestead was the runner-up team, scoring 619 points. Southeastern’s Audrey Crawford set the first of her two new meet...
readthereporter.com
Huskies dominate three-way meet
The Hamilton Heights swim teams hosted a three-way meet with Guerin Catholic and Liberty Christian on Tuesday. The Huskies girls team won the meet easily, scoring 110 points to the Golden Eagles’ 58 and the Lions’ 8. Heights won 10 of the 12 events, including double victories for Sophia Hulen (200 and 500 freestyles) and Teegan Madara (butterfly and breaststroke, the latter event in a new school record time). The Golden Eagles won the other two events, with Chris Dunasky placing first in the individual medley. Guerin Catholic also won the 400 free relay.
readthereporter.com
Huskies take back game from Lapel in second half
Hamilton Heights took care of business in the second half to score a 46-38 victory over Lapel Tuesday in a home game. The Bulldogs led 24-21 at halftime, scoring 12 points in each quarter. The Huskies turned that around in the second half, holding Lapel to seven points in the next quarters, while scoring 25 of their own.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls win first game at Limestone Classic
The Noblesville girls basketball team won its first game Wednesday at the re-configured Limestone Classic at Bedford North Lawrence. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers beat the host Stars – the No. 4 team in 4A – 54-44. It was a roller-coaster first half, as Noblesville jumped ahead 14-4 after one quarter, but BNL came back to cut the Millers’ lead to 24-23 by halftime. Noblesville had another fine defensive period in the third quarter, holding the Stars to seven points to take a 38-30 lead. The Millers clinched the game with a 16-point fourth quarter.
readthereporter.com
Millers make mincemeat of Marion at The Mill
The Noblesville boys basketball team bounced back from its loss of the season in impressive fashion Tuesday, dominating Marion 83-46 at The Mill. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers blasted through the first quarter, going up 28-11 on the Giants. Luke Almodovar scored 12 points in that period, hitting two 3-pointers. Hunter Walston, Cooper Bean and Preston Roberts each nailed a triple as well.
WISH-TV
Purdue freshman Braden Smith plays wingman to the biggest story in college basketball
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 6-foot flat, Braden Smith simply needed to come to terms with reality. Amongst the giants of college basketball’s top programs, he just didn’t fit. As the calendar turned to 2021, 99.9% percent of college basketball was sure of it. Dealing with a foot...
readthereporter.com
Rocks slam Muncie Burris
Westfield cruised to a 56-20 victory over Muncie Burris Wednesday at CSI Gymnasium. The Class 4A No. 7 Shamrocks were led by Alex Romack, who scored 15 points. Max McComb added 10 points, while Will Harvey scored nine. Westfield is 5-1 and plays its next game Tuesday, Jan. 3 at...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Winston Berglund Makes It Official
Purdue signed 3* 6’2” 200 safety Winston Berglund from Carmel High School out of Carmel, IN this morning. Berglund chose the Purdue Boilermakers over offers from the Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks, among others. He is the 989th rated player nationally on 247 along with being rated the 86th safety, and 15th ranked player from the state of Indiana.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Maggie Roh to play softball at University of Toledo
Westfield’s Maggie Roh has committed to play softball at the University of Toledo. She will major in business.
Ethan Trent, Brother Of Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent, Flips Commitment
Purdue superfan Tyler Trent touched the hearts of many during his courageous fight against cancer before passing away in 2019. On Wednesday, Trent's younger brother Ethan announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on National Signing Day. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman out of Carmel (Ind.) High School had been committed to Indiana State.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Erin Clark commits to Butler
Noblesville’s Erin Clark has committed to play softball at Butler University. (Front row, from left) Abby Clark, Becky Clark, Erin Clark and Brian Clark. (Back row, from left) Noblesville softball assistant coach Jen Thompson and Noblesville softball head coach Deke Bullard.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon commits to University of Indianapolis
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon has committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. (Front row, from left) Joe Whallon, Sara Whallon, Caroline Whallon and Mike Whallon. (Back row) Noblesville Girls Golf Head Coach Justin Werkley.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Matthew Shull will golf at Grace College
Matthew Shull has committed to play golf at Grace College. He will major in business.
stadiumjourney.com
Kokomo Memorial Gym - Kokomo Wildkats
Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium E Superior St Kokomo, IN 46901. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was dedicated on October 20, 1949, and was named in honor of the men and women from the town who lost their lives in World War II. The 7,200-seat physical education building was one of the largest in the world when it first opened, ushering a new era of bigger and better high school basketball gyms, but subsequent renovations have brought it down to its current capacity of around 5,200 people, ranking it as the 33rd largest high school gym in the world.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal
Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota
"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
readthereporter.com
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café
Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota grabs commitment from 2023 WR out of Indiana
Minnesota picked up a commitment from 2023 prospect T.J. McWilliams on Monday. McWilliams broke the news via his Twitter account. McWilliams is officially a 3-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. Minnesota beat out the likes of Purdue, Ball State, Akron, and Army for McWilliams’ signature. McWilliams comes in at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds.
readthereporter.com
Page’s kindergarten students join him for college signing
Noblesville High School senior and Miller football offensive lineman Drew Page signed his national letter of intent with Kent State University on Wednesday at Hinkle Creek Elementary. Page is a former Hinkle Creek cougar who has been cadet teaching at the school this year and wanted his kindergarten students to join in the celebration. He chose Kent State for both their football and academic programs and plans to become a kindergarten teacher.
readthereporter.com
Winter storm? Westfield is ready
The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
