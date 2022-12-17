Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmaker wants to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
readfrontier.org
How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
KRMG
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency as winter storm approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt today signed Executive Order 2022-34 on Wednesday, declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the anticipated severe winter weather. The storm is expected to include freezing rain, snow, strong wind and low temperatures across Oklahoma, which may...
kosu.org
Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises
An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program
The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Oklahoma receives $5.8 million in grants to expand internet access across Sooner State
The US Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration says Oklahoma has received $5,882,087.78 in “Internet for All” grants to expand high-speed Internet across the Sooner State and develop digital skills training programs for residents.
KOKI FOX 23
Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Cyril man as Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Jay Snider of Cyril, Oklahoma to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate on Monday. Snider is an award-winning poet and recording artist who is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE
A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
oknursingtimes.com
OK Hospitals Recognized for Participation in Improvement Collaborative Activities
The Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (OPQIC) acknowledged participating hospitals that are creating a culture of excellence in perinatal care for Oklahoma mothers and newborns. The hospitals were recognized at the eighth annual summit of the collaborative in Oklahoma City. Approximately 100 providers of maternal and infant care were able to come together in person at the event to discuss continued efforts to improve outcomes for Oklahoma mothers and babies, and to celebrate success from their ongoing work.
Oklahoma man charged with dozens of wildlife violations in Wyoming
An Oklahoma man has found himself in hot water with authorities halfway across the country.
okcfox.com
US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
okcfox.com
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Oklahoma recalled after 45 horses die
Horse owners are being warned not to feed their animals select lots of alfalfa cubes after dozens of horses have either gotten sick or died.
Early signing day: Tracking Oklahoma schools, local football stars
The early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle starts Wednesday, sending Oklahoma's top athletes to premier schools.
Comments / 1