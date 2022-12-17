ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot

Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
KRMG

Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency as winter storm approaches

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt today signed Executive Order 2022-34 on Wednesday, declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the anticipated severe winter weather. The storm is expected to include freezing rain, snow, strong wind and low temperatures across Oklahoma, which may...
kosu.org

Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises

An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program

The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
KOKI FOX 23

Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Cyril man as Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Jay Snider of Cyril, Oklahoma to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate on Monday. Snider is an award-winning poet and recording artist who is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE

A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
oknursingtimes.com

OK Hospitals Recognized for Participation in Improvement Collaborative Activities

The Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (OPQIC) acknowledged participating hospitals that are creating a culture of excellence in perinatal care for Oklahoma mothers and newborns. The hospitals were recognized at the eighth annual summit of the collaborative in Oklahoma City. Approximately 100 providers of maternal and infant care were able to come together in person at the event to discuss continued efforts to improve outcomes for Oklahoma mothers and babies, and to celebrate success from their ongoing work.
okcfox.com

US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
