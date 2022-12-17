Read full article on original website
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Alleged Time Traveler Shares "Evidence" An Upcoming World War III Will Force Humans To Leave Earth
A TikTok user alleges they are a "real-time traveler.". And they have pictures showing the start and end of a third World War that will force humans to leave Earth. The post left commenters divided because some believed while others disbelieved the event would occur.
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered
A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery
Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
Researchers Find The Remains Of A Medieval Knight With A Deliberately Elongated Skull Beneath Notre Dame
The sarcophagi found under Notre Dame come from different eras, and the older of the two contains the remains of a man with an oddly deformed skull. In 2019, people across the world watched in horror as fire consumed the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the tragedy has produced unexpected archaeological delights.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
'Moment of darkness' engulfed the earth today, and more is coming
Dark days are at hand. It's December, and solstice is right around the corner: The shortest day of the year happens on Dec. 21. But Tuesday made history, too, in the darkness department: almost 85% of people on Earth -- 6.88 billion out of 8 billion worldwide -- experienced a "moment of...
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
King Tut's great-grandfather, Yuva, was thought to be of foreign origin because of his physical features
The mummy of Yuva was first discovered in 1905. Yuva was buried along with his wife, Thuya. They are considered to be the great-grandparents of King Tut. At the time of the tomb's discovery, it was thought to be the most spectacular find until King Tut's tomb was found.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Bizarre 'Baby Loch Ness Monster' Remains Found on Beach
A beachgoer in the United Kingdom was left scratching their head after stumbling upon the remains of a bizarre-looking creature that some have likened to a baby Loch Ness Monster. The very weird discovery (seen below) was reportedly shared on Reddit by an individual who asked if anyone in the UK could identify the oddity, which sports a flattened head, four flippers and a long tail. While the person did not identify exactly where or when they came across the curious creature sitting on a shoreline, this did not stop people online from offering an array of opinions on what the weird carcass could have been.
Horrifying map reveals how many people will die if a 1,500-foot iron asteroid hits any point on the Earth
AN INTERACTIVE map has been released showing exactly what would happen if different kinds of asteroids hit any point on the Earth's surface. Browser app Asteroid Launcher visualizes our worst apocalyptic nightmares with horrifying statistics - you don't want to know how many people would die if a space rock struck Central Park.
93-million-year-old Crocodile Found With A Baby Dinosaur in its Stomach
A 93-million-old crocodile has been discovered by scientists with a young dinosaur in its belly. The reptile, which has been dubbed ‘Confractosuchus Sauroktonos’ or ‘broken crocodile dinosaur killer’ was 35% preserved, including its frightful teeth and a near-complete skull.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
