iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
msn.com

Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica

Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery

Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
iheart.com

Bizarre 'Baby Loch Ness Monster' Remains Found on Beach

A beachgoer in the United Kingdom was left scratching their head after stumbling upon the remains of a bizarre-looking creature that some have likened to a baby Loch Ness Monster. The very weird discovery (seen below) was reportedly shared on Reddit by an individual who asked if anyone in the UK could identify the oddity, which sports a flattened head, four flippers and a long tail. While the person did not identify exactly where or when they came across the curious creature sitting on a shoreline, this did not stop people online from offering an array of opinions on what the weird carcass could have been.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.

