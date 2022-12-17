Read full article on original website
Related
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
Westfield raises over $42K for education in one magical night
The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) on Dec. 14 held its first-ever Bourbon & Bling event, a night of entertainment and fundraising, that culminated in a rare bourbon raffle that raised more than $42,000 – a new, single-event record for the foundation. Funds will go directly towards funding scholarships for graduating Rocks and supporting classroom initiatives for district teachers.
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
Kirk Cameron story hour at Indianapolis Public Library elicits dispute over diversity
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) is responding after actor Kirk Cameron claimed the library initially denied to host a story hour due to his skin color and religious beliefs. Cameron is currently promoting his new children’s book, “As We Grow,” described as an illustrated book chronicling the life of a tree while teaching […]
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council
Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
Santa, Frosty, elves . . . it must be a Nickel Plate Express Christmas
On Sunday, the 15th annual Christmas Sock Exchange was held aboard the Nickel Plate Express. Riders collected lots of Toys for Tots as well as items for the O’Connor House in Carmel. Folks enjoyed charcuterie boxes, train cookies, reindeer Chex mix, and a Christmas margarita. (It was Lisa Everling’s birthday, after all!) Buddy the Elf made an appearance as well. Thank you to everyone who made donations to help Toys for Tots and the O’Connor House in Carmel.
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas
Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
It’s cold out, but Fishers Parks is already looking forward to summer
The temperatures might be dropping outside, but Fishers Parks is already planning for Summer Camp. The 2023 Summer Camp preview has been launched for you to browse, bookmark, and map out your child’s Summer Camp experience. Choose from several different themes from AgriPark to Adventure and STEM and art-based...
Carmel-based Seven Corners awarded contract to provide health care services to Minnesota prison
Seven Corners, the Carmel-based travel insurer for 30 years which also engages in specialty benefits management, was selected by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to become the new Comprehensive Medical Services contractor for inmates housed within the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone, a low-security federal correctional institution located in Sandstone, Minn.
Fishers Councilman David Giffel announces 2023 re-election campaign
Current Fishers City Councilman David Giffel, representing the South West District, has announced his candidacy for 2023. Giffel and his wife, Toni, have been staunch Fishers advocates since they joined the community in 1997. The city council primary election will take place in May 2023. “I am proud of the...
Carmel’s Behn Gallery featuring work of legendary Russian painter
See work of Valery Kosorukov & photographer Roben Bellomo tonight. Award-winning photographer Roben Bellomo is partnering with legendary Russian painter Valery Kosorukov to depict the art of ballet at Carmel’s Behn Gallery Studio now through March. Bellomo recently partnered with the Indiana Ballet Conservatory to create original photographs inspired...
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Indianapolis Fire’s New $15M Training Academy to Hold Grand Opening Wednesday
Ernest V. Malone, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief of Fire, is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of the Indianapolis Fire Department Training Academy, the department said in a press release. The academy is 42 years in the making. This academy is the first dedicated IFD training facility since...
Raising awareness: Local mom, survivor wants open conversations about colon cancer
For many people, cancer is a difficult topic to broach. But according to cancer survivor Megan Leahy, the topic of colon cancer is even more taboo. A longtime Fishers resident, Leahy, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July. Without a history of cancer in the family, her diagnosis was a surprise that rattled the Leahy family. Now, Leahy’s mission is to tell her story and spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
Debating partisan school board elections
In the 2011 session of the General Assembly, the legislature passed (and I supported) HEA 1074 that effectively changed the state’s school board elections date from the May Primary to the November General Election. Indiana law also says that school board races are non-partisan. After what transpired this past General Election in multiple counties, nonpartisanship […] The post Debating partisan school board elections appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Six local students graduate from IU Kokomo School of Nursing
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recognized more than 60 healthcare professionals as they completed degree programs in December 2022, with a traditional recognition and pinning ceremony on Dec. 15 in Havens Auditorium. Seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates earned recognition, along...
