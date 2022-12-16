Read full article on original website
FESTIVE ROUND UP DUBAI – DECEMBER 16TH TO DECEMBER 31ST
Deck the halls in food and bubbles throughout the festive season with the finest feasts and a grand atmosphere at Belcanto. Indulge in an illustrious five-course dinner crafted by Chef Giacomo Lombardi including a succulent veal cheek with salsa verde, chitarrina with duck sauce & black truffle garnished with parmigiano, and branzino con patate.
JUMEIRAH AL QASR BRINGS A ROYAL-TEA EXPERIENCE
Set within the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, the picturesque lounge, Al Fayrooz, invites guest to indulge in their brand-new Afternoon Tea menu, bringing a touch of elegance to your mid-day. While away the hours over a lavish spread of pastries, sandwiches and the finest tea, and when the weather is just right, enjoy your tea on the expansive terrace overlooking the meandering waterways of Madinat Jumeirah.
SKATE INTO THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH SOFITEL DUBAI THE OBELISK
Glide your way into the holidays as Wafi Mall’s iconic festive season display extends the enchanting Christmas experience from Santa’s Grotto and immersive activities at his academy to an outdoors skating rink located at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. Connected to the mall, the award-winning hotel’s eco glice rink...
RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT COVE BEACH DUBAI
Cove Beach Dubai, one of the buzzing beach clubs in Dubai is the ideal destination to celebrate the end of 2022 and ring in the new year in style. Gather your closest friends and loved ones and tuck into an exquisite Gala Dinner to experience elevated dining. For those looking for a fun night to remember, enjoy all the vibes with an exciting New Year’s Eve party by the stunning pool.
RADISSON RED BRAND ARRIVES IN DIRIYAH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
Radisson RED is an upscale, lifestyle brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a social scene that is waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire guests. Radisson RED stands for design that fits the needs of guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure.
DILIP RAJAPAKSHA – WINS GOLD MEDAL FOR PASTRY ARTISTIC AT CULINARY WORLD CUP
Dilip Rajapaksha, the Pastry Chef of Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Yas Island, won the Gold Medal for Pastry Artistic at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg. One of the largest and most important cooking competitions in the world,. the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup puts together culinary specialists and...
ACCOR SIGNS A NEW MERCURE IN KHIVA, UZBEKISTAN
Accor, a world leading hospitality group, announces the signing of a cooperation agreement with SRG Projects LLC to build a new Mercure in Khiva in Uzbekistan by 2025. The hotel with 146 rooms will be located on the territory of the former Mevaston mahalla and harmoniously fit into the city’s ancient architectural ensemble thanks to its authentic design, which represents the brand’s philosophy “Locally Inspired”.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL HOSTS WORKSHOP FOR FUTURE WOMEN LEADERS IN SAUDI ARABIA
Marriott International continues to reinforce its commitment to developing the next generation of hospitality leaders in Saudi Arabia with a dedicated workshop for women participants and alumni from the company’s Tahseen programme. The event took place in Riyadh in the presence of H.H. Princess Nouf Bint Faisal Bin Turki Al Saud and Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International.
MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL AND RAFAEL NADAL CREATE A NEW LIFESTYLE HOTEL BRAND
The tennis player Rafael Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, presented the hotel brand ZEL today in Madrid. ZEL is a new brand of the resort and urban leisure hotels that will first begin to operate in Spain, and then later in key destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and America.
