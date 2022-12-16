ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, MI

Girls Varsity Basketball beats previously unbeaten Imlay City 67 – 27

Lady Eagles jumped out to a quick 29-5 advantage after one quarter enroute to a 67-27 victory over previously unbeaten Imlay City. Muth was tough defensively, scoring many points in transition!. Sophomore Clare Conzelmann was the leading scorer, with 21 points and 2 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lexi...
IMLAY CITY, MI

