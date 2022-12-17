Read full article on original website
frankenmuthathletics.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Imlay City High School – JV 52 – 31, remain undefeated heading into Christmas break
The JV Lady Eagles stretched their undefeated record to 5-0 heading into a break over Christmas. All 12 members of the team saw significant playing time and contributed to the win. Alyson Peterson led the team with 19 points and 4 steals. Mya Donovan had a great game with 13 points. Chloe Comstock had 8 points. Cate Retberg again had a team high 8 rebounds with Peterson following with 5. Lexi Wiskur collected a team high 5 steals. Muth JV returns to action after break with a game at Swan Valley Thursday January 5th at 7pm.
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
Hunter Dickinson Goes In On Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson is known for being one of the top centers in all of college basketball, but he's also known for not being one to bite his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind. Whether it be the topic of NIL, or how he views his status as the "villain" when playing on the road, you can always count on Dickinson to provide some good soundbites.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
wsgw.com
Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash
A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a Saginaw car wash. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue around 10:45 for a reported shooting. They say Delvon C. Green had been shot inside a car wash business, sustaining life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his wounds. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
WNEM
Police: 4 suspects, guns in custody following drive by shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police said teamwork between citizens and police helped bring an end to violence before the holidays. On Saturday, Saginaw Police received reports that an occupied home and car were struck by gunfire during a shooting. Investigators said that eyewitnesses helped police gather a detailed description of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
Lansing police need help in attempted robbery, stolen car cases
If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
Saginaw man fatally shot at East Side carwash, marking city’s 19th homicide of the year
SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating a homicide within a carwash on Saginaw’s East Side, a killing that grimly equals the amount of killings the city had in 2021. About 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police responded to a reported shooting at Tae & G’s Hand Wash and More, 2211 E. Holland Ave. (M-46). They arrived to find 31-year-old Saginaw resident Delvon C. Green inside the business, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits
TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
He threatened to 'rip her throat out' with his teeth.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
65-year-old man dies after crash in Lansing on Saturday
A 65-year-old man has died after a crash in Lansing Saturday afternoon, according to Lansing police.
thelivingstonpost.com
Good Samaritans in critical condition after being hit by car as they assisted others in crashes
Two Good Samaritans — a 42-year-old Royal Oak woman and a 52-year-old Howell man — are hospitalized with critical injuries after stopping on the shoulder of the overpass of I-96 and U.S. 23 to assist drivers in crashes that happened just minutes earlier. According to a release from...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
