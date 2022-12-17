ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Comments / 0

readthereporter.com

Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year

Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon

Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
COLUMBUS, IN
readthereporter.com

Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash

Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
CARMEL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response

The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council

Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

FBI, Greenwood PD holding news conference Wednesday on mall mass shooting

GREENWOOD, Indiana — The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday on the mall mass shooting from July 17, 2022. The shooter killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall before an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot and killed the shooter. The Johnson County Prosecutor reitterrated to 13News it will not file any criminal charges against Dicken in connection to his efforts to stop the killer.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Man found dead in Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society

Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

