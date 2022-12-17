Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
WISH-TV
IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
WLFI.com
Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
Trio charged with kidnapping, murder in early December homicide
Three people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the early December death of Corbin Ray Rogers, 28.
Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the...
WIBC.com
A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
Man arrested for 6 different robberies in Marion County
IMPD arrested a man in connection with six different robberies in the Marion County district, including several gas stations, a CVS and Family dollar.
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
readthereporter.com
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council
Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
FBI, Greenwood PD holding news conference Wednesday on mall mass shooting
GREENWOOD, Indiana — The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday on the mall mass shooting from July 17, 2022. The shooter killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall before an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot and killed the shooter. The Johnson County Prosecutor reitterrated to 13News it will not file any criminal charges against Dicken in connection to his efforts to stop the killer.
WLKY.com
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
DOJ: Indianapolis man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to 11 years for dealing meth
At the time of his arrest, Robertson already had a lengthy criminal history that includes six felony convictions related to dealing methamphetamine, illegally possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement, the D.O.J. noted.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
