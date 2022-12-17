Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southeastern girls ‘Splash & Clash’ their way to victory
The Hamilton Southeastern swim teams hosted their annual Forum Credit Union Splash & Clash last Saturday. The Royals girls team won the meet, scoring 697.5 points to take the team trophy. Homestead was the runner-up team, scoring 619 points. Southeastern’s Audrey Crawford set the first of her two new meet...
Huskies dominate three-way meet
The Hamilton Heights swim teams hosted a three-way meet with Guerin Catholic and Liberty Christian on Tuesday. The Huskies girls team won the meet easily, scoring 110 points to the Golden Eagles’ 58 and the Lions’ 8. Heights won 10 of the 12 events, including double victories for Sophia Hulen (200 and 500 freestyles) and Teegan Madara (butterfly and breaststroke, the latter event in a new school record time). The Golden Eagles won the other two events, with Chris Dunasky placing first in the individual medley. Guerin Catholic also won the 400 free relay.
Royals fight hard to take down Cathedral
Hamilton Southeastern got a hard-fought win over Cathedral Tuesday, 55-51 in a home game. The Class 4A No. 3 Royals took an early lead, going up 15-8 after one quarter. Southeastern steadily added to that total, leading 28-20 at halftime and 45-33 after three periods. The Irish made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Royals were able to hold them off.
