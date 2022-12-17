The Hamilton Heights swim teams hosted a three-way meet with Guerin Catholic and Liberty Christian on Tuesday. The Huskies girls team won the meet easily, scoring 110 points to the Golden Eagles’ 58 and the Lions’ 8. Heights won 10 of the 12 events, including double victories for Sophia Hulen (200 and 500 freestyles) and Teegan Madara (butterfly and breaststroke, the latter event in a new school record time). The Golden Eagles won the other two events, with Chris Dunasky placing first in the individual medley. Guerin Catholic also won the 400 free relay.

HAMILTON, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO