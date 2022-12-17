Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
Winter storm? Westfield is ready
The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .
Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
Carmel to close Christkindlmarkt on Friday due to weather
In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the Market will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in anticipation of the incoming winter storm. At this time, the Market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m....
It’s cold out, but Fishers Parks is already looking forward to summer
The temperatures might be dropping outside, but Fishers Parks is already planning for Summer Camp. The 2023 Summer Camp preview has been launched for you to browse, bookmark, and map out your child’s Summer Camp experience. Choose from several different themes from AgriPark to Adventure and STEM and art-based...
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners feed 80 families
On Dec. 15, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions helped Gleaners distribute food to 80 families. It was a very cold evening at Six Points Church in Sheridan. (From left) Lions Jeff Kozicki, Jerry Baker, Mark Bachar, Bill Ryan (Carmel), Joe Connerley, Ron Williamson, Steve of Gleaners, and Steve Shaw.
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
Santa, Frosty, elves . . . it must be a Nickel Plate Express Christmas
On Sunday, the 15th annual Christmas Sock Exchange was held aboard the Nickel Plate Express. Riders collected lots of Toys for Tots as well as items for the O’Connor House in Carmel. Folks enjoyed charcuterie boxes, train cookies, reindeer Chex mix, and a Christmas margarita. (It was Lisa Everling’s birthday, after all!) Buddy the Elf made an appearance as well. Thank you to everyone who made donations to help Toys for Tots and the O’Connor House in Carmel.
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council
Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
Carmel police working to identify man found dead in pond
At 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, the Carmel Police and Carmel Fire departments responded to the area of 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. regarding a report of a body found in a pond behind that address. Upon arrival, the body of an adult male was discovered in the water. Emergency personnel recovered the...
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
Carmel’s Behn Gallery featuring work of legendary Russian painter
See work of Valery Kosorukov & photographer Roben Bellomo tonight. Award-winning photographer Roben Bellomo is partnering with legendary Russian painter Valery Kosorukov to depict the art of ballet at Carmel’s Behn Gallery Studio now through March. Bellomo recently partnered with the Indiana Ballet Conservatory to create original photographs inspired...
Evan Elliott announces run for Noblesville Common Council
As a local business owner, 25-year Noblesville resident, and Noblesville High School graduate (’09), Evan Elliott says he is excited to announce his run for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. A real estate broker since 2011 and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real...
Wrestlers across county competing through holiday break
The Hamilton Southeastern wrestling team came out on top of a hard-fought dual meet with Avon Wednesday at the Royals gym. Southeastern won the Hoosier Crossroads Conference battle 40-36, in a meet that saw both teams go back and forth with the lead. The Orioles started the meet with three straight pins at 126, 132 and 138 pounds, giving them an 18-0 lead.
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon commits to University of Indianapolis
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon has committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. (Front row, from left) Joe Whallon, Sara Whallon, Caroline Whallon and Mike Whallon. (Back row) Noblesville Girls Golf Head Coach Justin Werkley.
Westfield raises over $42K for education in one magical night
The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) on Dec. 14 held its first-ever Bourbon & Bling event, a night of entertainment and fundraising, that culminated in a rare bourbon raffle that raised more than $42,000 – a new, single-event record for the foundation. Funds will go directly towards funding scholarships for graduating Rocks and supporting classroom initiatives for district teachers.
