The Noblesville girls basketball team won its first game Wednesday at the re-configured Limestone Classic at Bedford North Lawrence. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers beat the host Stars – the No. 4 team in 4A – 54-44. It was a roller-coaster first half, as Noblesville jumped ahead 14-4 after one quarter, but BNL came back to cut the Millers’ lead to 24-23 by halftime. Noblesville had another fine defensive period in the third quarter, holding the Stars to seven points to take a 38-30 lead. The Millers clinched the game with a 16-point fourth quarter.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO