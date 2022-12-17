ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society

Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Carmel to close Christkindlmarkt on Friday due to weather

In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the Market will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in anticipation of the incoming winter storm. At this time, the Market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m....
CARMEL, IN
Santa, Frosty, elves . . . it must be a Nickel Plate Express Christmas

On Sunday, the 15th annual Christmas Sock Exchange was held aboard the Nickel Plate Express. Riders collected lots of Toys for Tots as well as items for the O’Connor House in Carmel. Folks enjoyed charcuterie boxes, train cookies, reindeer Chex mix, and a Christmas margarita. (It was Lisa Everling’s birthday, after all!) Buddy the Elf made an appearance as well. Thank you to everyone who made donations to help Toys for Tots and the O’Connor House in Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
It’s cold out, but Fishers Parks is already looking forward to summer

The temperatures might be dropping outside, but Fishers Parks is already planning for Summer Camp. The 2023 Summer Camp preview has been launched for you to browse, bookmark, and map out your child’s Summer Camp experience. Choose from several different themes from AgriPark to Adventure and STEM and art-based...
FISHERS, IN
Carmel’s Behn Gallery featuring work of legendary Russian painter

See work of Valery Kosorukov & photographer Roben Bellomo tonight. Award-winning photographer Roben Bellomo is partnering with legendary Russian painter Valery Kosorukov to depict the art of ballet at Carmel’s Behn Gallery Studio now through March. Bellomo recently partnered with the Indiana Ballet Conservatory to create original photographs inspired...
CARMEL, IN
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response

The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .

Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon

Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Winter storm? Westfield is ready

The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
WESTFIELD, IN
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year

Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas

Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month

Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
CARMEL, IN
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council

Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Carmel police working to identify man found dead in pond

At 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, the Carmel Police and Carmel Fire departments responded to the area of 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. regarding a report of a body found in a pond behind that address. Upon arrival, the body of an adult male was discovered in the water. Emergency personnel recovered the...
CARMEL, IN
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café

Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Carmel-based Seven Corners awarded contract to provide health care services to Minnesota prison

Seven Corners, the Carmel-based travel insurer for 30 years which also engages in specialty benefits management, was selected by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to become the new Comprehensive Medical Services contractor for inmates housed within the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone, a low-security federal correctional institution located in Sandstone, Minn.
SANDSTONE, MN

