StratCap Forms Joint Venture with DataCom

StratCap Securities LLC, a privately held alternative investment management platform, announced a joint venture with DataCom, LP, a digital infrastructure investment fund controlled by IBI Investment House. IBI Investment House is an Israeli-based market leader in alternative fund offerings. DataCom expects to contribute up to $150 million as part of...
RREEF Property Trust Redemptions Gated in Fourth Quarter

RREEF Property Trust Inc., (NASDAQ: ZRPTAX; ZRPTIX; ZRPTTX), a publicly registered daily net asset value real estate investment trust advised by DWS Group, has announced an excess of redemptions for the fourth quarter and reported a daily share valuation overview for November 2022 in separate filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ares Industrial REIT Reports Monthly NAV Per Share

Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust managed by Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) and formerly known as Black Creek Industrial REIT IV Inc., has declared a monthly net asset value per share for its classes of common stock, as of Nov. 30, 2022.
GWG Holdings Appoints New CFO

GWG Holdings Inc., the bankrupt financial services firm and sponsor of non-traded direct investment offerings, announced that Michael A. Tucker was appointed by the GWG board of directors as chief financial officer of the company. As The DI Wire reported, GWG has had significant changes this year, ranging from bankruptcy...
Apollo Debt Solutions BDC Reports Monthly NAV Per Share

Apollo Debt Solutions BDC, a non-traded perpetual-life business development company sponsored by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, has declared its monthly net asset value per share for November 2022. Class I, Class S and Class D shares had an NAV per share of $23.13 as of Nov. 30, 2022, compared...
Blackstone REIT Updates Monthly NAV Per Share and Repurchase Plan

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a publicly registered non-traded REIT sponsored by private equity giant The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), updated the monthly net asset values for its Class S, Class I, Class D and Class T shares of common stock, as of Nov. 30, 2022, and it’s repurchase plan for the first quarter of 2023.

