Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
thediwire.com
StratCap Forms Joint Venture with DataCom
StratCap Securities LLC, a privately held alternative investment management platform, announced a joint venture with DataCom, LP, a digital infrastructure investment fund controlled by IBI Investment House. IBI Investment House is an Israeli-based market leader in alternative fund offerings. DataCom expects to contribute up to $150 million as part of...
thediwire.com
RREEF Property Trust Redemptions Gated in Fourth Quarter
RREEF Property Trust Inc., (NASDAQ: ZRPTAX; ZRPTIX; ZRPTTX), a publicly registered daily net asset value real estate investment trust advised by DWS Group, has announced an excess of redemptions for the fourth quarter and reported a daily share valuation overview for November 2022 in separate filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
thediwire.com
Ares Industrial REIT Reports Monthly NAV Per Share
Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust managed by Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) and formerly known as Black Creek Industrial REIT IV Inc., has declared a monthly net asset value per share for its classes of common stock, as of Nov. 30, 2022.
thediwire.com
GWG Holdings Appoints New CFO
GWG Holdings Inc., the bankrupt financial services firm and sponsor of non-traded direct investment offerings, announced that Michael A. Tucker was appointed by the GWG board of directors as chief financial officer of the company. As The DI Wire reported, GWG has had significant changes this year, ranging from bankruptcy...
thediwire.com
Apollo Debt Solutions BDC Reports Monthly NAV Per Share
Apollo Debt Solutions BDC, a non-traded perpetual-life business development company sponsored by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, has declared its monthly net asset value per share for November 2022. Class I, Class S and Class D shares had an NAV per share of $23.13 as of Nov. 30, 2022, compared...
thediwire.com
Blackstone REIT Updates Monthly NAV Per Share and Repurchase Plan
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a publicly registered non-traded REIT sponsored by private equity giant The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), updated the monthly net asset values for its Class S, Class I, Class D and Class T shares of common stock, as of Nov. 30, 2022, and it’s repurchase plan for the first quarter of 2023.
