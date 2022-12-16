Read full article on original website
thediwire.com
Blackstone REIT Updates Monthly NAV Per Share and Repurchase Plan
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a publicly registered non-traded REIT sponsored by private equity giant The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), updated the monthly net asset values for its Class S, Class I, Class D and Class T shares of common stock, as of Nov. 30, 2022, and it’s repurchase plan for the first quarter of 2023.
thediwire.com
StratCap Forms Joint Venture with DataCom
StratCap Securities LLC, a privately held alternative investment management platform, announced a joint venture with DataCom, LP, a digital infrastructure investment fund controlled by IBI Investment House. IBI Investment House is an Israeli-based market leader in alternative fund offerings. DataCom expects to contribute up to $150 million as part of...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
