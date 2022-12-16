ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blackstone REIT Updates Monthly NAV Per Share and Repurchase Plan

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a publicly registered non-traded REIT sponsored by private equity giant The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), updated the monthly net asset values for its Class S, Class I, Class D and Class T shares of common stock, as of Nov. 30, 2022, and it’s repurchase plan for the first quarter of 2023.
StratCap Forms Joint Venture with DataCom

StratCap Securities LLC, a privately held alternative investment management platform, announced a joint venture with DataCom, LP, a digital infrastructure investment fund controlled by IBI Investment House. IBI Investment House is an Israeli-based market leader in alternative fund offerings. DataCom expects to contribute up to $150 million as part of...

