Lady Conchs heading in right direction

Coming into a week of midterm exams, the Key West High girls soccer team was aiming to complete the middle section of the season with a pair of wins at home.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Lady Conchs reeled off a 6-0 win over Somerset Silver Palms to complete the first part of the test.

The game, originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, was moved to accommodate Somerset, which had its own transportation issues.

The next half of the test was a second home game at The Back Yard on Friday, Dec. 17, against Orangewood Christian School from Maitland.

Conchs Coach Scott Paul was glad to keep the games — at home — and maintain his team’s momentum going into the Christmas break and the new year.

“We are building a real quality soccer team, and we needed this pair of games this week heading into a two-week break,” said Paul.

Going into the match with the Lady Stallions, Paul said they were down three starters, but some of his younger players came to play.

In the opening half, Key West netted a pair of goals and did not allow a shot on goal by Somerset.

At the 4:26 mark, midfielder Nikki Tomita sent a pass to junior forward Kathryn Smith, who then gave the ball up to freshman Maddie Kilduff for the Conchs’ first goal.

Kilduff returned the favor eight minutes later, tipping a crossed ball to Smith, who buried it in the back of the net for the 2-0 lead.

At the 20-minute water break mark, Paul inserted several of the team’s younger players. While the scoring may have slowed down, Paul saw this as a chance to allow the entire team to continue to develop with quality playing time on the field.

“We have really focused on the development of our younger players to allow this team to be ready for what is coming next, some very tough teams and the playoffs,” explained the coach. “This also helps us continue to build a program full of players with experience for the coming years.”

With the starters back in after halftime, the scoring heated up.

Smith opened the half with a goal five minutes in, picking up a rebound and placing it in the net.

Six minutes later, she took a well-placed Tomita pass and scored her third goal of the match to finish with a hat trick and a pair of assists.

Minutes later, senior forward Vicki Daley put in the first of her two goals on a Smith assist perfectly placed near the mouth of the goal. It was Daley again 10 minutes later for a second, off an assist by Kilduff.

“We still have many things to work on to be the team we want to be, but we are certainly gelling and executing much of what we have been working toward. Our structure of play is coming together, our passing is improving, and some of our individual players are really beginning to shine,” stated Paul. “I was concerned about not having enough time to put the pieces together, but the combination of older experienced players schooled under Coach (Justin) Martin, mixed with our players who played in the off-season, seems to be working out nicely.”

With the final six games scheduled for 2023, the coach said this team is on the right track.

“We’ll see down the stretch, but I have a good feeling about this bunch,” he said.