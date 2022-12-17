Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Rocks break through in fourth quarter
The Westfield girls basketball team pulled away from Franklin Central in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, and that led to a 49-44 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Shamrocks at CSI Gymnasium. Westfield led 9-8 after the first quarter. The Flashes took the lead by halftime, up 17-16, then extended...
readthereporter.com
Rocks slam Muncie Burris
Westfield cruised to a 56-20 victory over Muncie Burris Wednesday at CSI Gymnasium. The Class 4A No. 7 Shamrocks were led by Alex Romack, who scored 15 points. Max McComb added 10 points, while Will Harvey scored nine. Westfield is 5-1 and plays its next game Tuesday, Jan. 3 at...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls win first game at Limestone Classic
The Noblesville girls basketball team won its first game Wednesday at the re-configured Limestone Classic at Bedford North Lawrence. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers beat the host Stars – the No. 4 team in 4A – 54-44. It was a roller-coaster first half, as Noblesville jumped ahead 14-4 after one quarter, but BNL came back to cut the Millers’ lead to 24-23 by halftime. Noblesville had another fine defensive period in the third quarter, holding the Stars to seven points to take a 38-30 lead. The Millers clinched the game with a 16-point fourth quarter.
readthereporter.com
Carmel boys bring home big win from Valparaiso
The Carmel boys basketball team took a trip to the Region Wednesday and came home with a 46-33 win over Valparaiso. The Class 4A No. 10 Greyhounds led 14-5 after one quarter, then weathered a comeback by the Vikings in the second period, to lead 20-16 at halftime. Carmel pulled away again in the third quarter to take a 32-22 lead going into the fourth period.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Maggie Roh to play softball at University of Toledo
Westfield’s Maggie Roh has committed to play softball at the University of Toledo. She will major in business.
readthereporter.com
Millers make mincemeat of Marion at The Mill
The Noblesville boys basketball team bounced back from its loss of the season in impressive fashion Tuesday, dominating Marion 83-46 at The Mill. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers blasted through the first quarter, going up 28-11 on the Giants. Luke Almodovar scored 12 points in that period, hitting two 3-pointers. Hunter Walston, Cooper Bean and Preston Roberts each nailed a triple as well.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon commits to University of Indianapolis
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon has committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. (Front row, from left) Joe Whallon, Sara Whallon, Caroline Whallon and Mike Whallon. (Back row) Noblesville Girls Golf Head Coach Justin Werkley.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Matthew Shull will golf at Grace College
Matthew Shull has committed to play golf at Grace College. He will major in business.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Erin Clark commits to Butler
Noblesville’s Erin Clark has committed to play softball at Butler University. (Front row, from left) Abby Clark, Becky Clark, Erin Clark and Brian Clark. (Back row, from left) Noblesville softball assistant coach Jen Thompson and Noblesville softball head coach Deke Bullard.
WISH-TV
Purdue freshman Braden Smith plays wingman to the biggest story in college basketball
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 6-foot flat, Braden Smith simply needed to come to terms with reality. Amongst the giants of college basketball’s top programs, he just didn’t fit. As the calendar turned to 2021, 99.9% percent of college basketball was sure of it. Dealing with a foot...
stadiumjourney.com
Kokomo Memorial Gym - Kokomo Wildkats
Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium E Superior St Kokomo, IN 46901. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was dedicated on October 20, 1949, and was named in honor of the men and women from the town who lost their lives in World War II. The 7,200-seat physical education building was one of the largest in the world when it first opened, ushering a new era of bigger and better high school basketball gyms, but subsequent renovations have brought it down to its current capacity of around 5,200 people, ranking it as the 33rd largest high school gym in the world.
readthereporter.com
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café
Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners feed 80 families
On Dec. 15, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions helped Gleaners distribute food to 80 families. It was a very cold evening at Six Points Church in Sheridan. (From left) Lions Jeff Kozicki, Jerry Baker, Mark Bachar, Bill Ryan (Carmel), Joe Connerley, Ron Williamson, Steve of Gleaners, and Steve Shaw.
wevv.com
Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee has an impressive freshman season at Purdue
Devin Mockobee shined after earning the starting running back role for the Purdue Boilermakers this season, leading the team to a bowl game and Freshman All-American honors. Former Boonville Pioneer Devin Mockobee shines at Purdue. Former Boonville High School standout Devin Mockobee, now a Redshirt Freshman running back at Purdue...
Ethan Trent, Brother Of Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent, Flips Commitment
Purdue superfan Tyler Trent touched the hearts of many during his courageous fight against cancer before passing away in 2019. On Wednesday, Trent's younger brother Ethan announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on National Signing Day. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman out of Carmel (Ind.) High School had been committed to Indiana State.
readthereporter.com
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council
Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
readthereporter.com
Winter storm? Westfield is ready
The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
WIBC.com
For the third time, Carmel Christkindlmarkt is tops in the nation
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Additionally, the market has been recognized previously as the top Christmas market in the state of Indiana by Taste of Home Magazine in 2017, and it was named a top holiday market by Fox News in 2021.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Winston Berglund Makes It Official
Purdue signed 3* 6’2” 200 safety Winston Berglund from Carmel High School out of Carmel, IN this morning. Berglund chose the Purdue Boilermakers over offers from the Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks, among others. He is the 989th rated player nationally on 247 along with being rated the 86th safety, and 15th ranked player from the state of Indiana.
