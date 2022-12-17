Carmel business owner: monopolized hospital systems are major contributing factor to rapidly rising health care costs

Read full article on original website
James Smith
4d ago
ACA doing exactly what Obama intended it to. The plan was to roll it out over many years to hide the real costs that would happen. Gotta love government stepping in
readthereporter.com
Carmel-based Seven Corners awarded contract to provide health care services to Minnesota prison
Seven Corners, the Carmel-based travel insurer for 30 years which also engages in specialty benefits management, was selected by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to become the new Comprehensive Medical Services contractor for inmates housed within the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone, a low-security federal correctional institution located in Sandstone, Minn.
wrtv.com
Berkley Commons apartment complex sold, Citizens Energy receives debt payment
INDIANAPOLIS — JPC Affordable Housing has closed the sale of one of four apartment complexes after a legal battle over nearly $2 million in unpaid utility bills. A settlement reached in September required JPC Affordable Housing and Berkley Commons LLC to sell the properties — Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Covington Square and Woods at Oak Crossing — and bring in new landlords.
Experts fear holiday gatherings could make ‘tripledemic’ worse, recommend mitigation strategies
INDIANAPOLIS — With many gathering for holiday celebrations, experts fear the ongoing ‘tripledemic’ could see a rise in January. “This is a typical fall, winter phenomenon when we all go inside and it’s easier to spread viruses and other bugs,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at Regenstrief. Newly released data […]
Current Publishing
Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’
Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
People with mild flu symptoms urged not to seek treatment at hospital ERs
Marion County Public Health Department is asking that people with mild flu symptoms avoid the ER to ease the demand on emergency hospital departments.
Current Publishing
Carmel council approves funding plan for Palladium upgrades approved, elects 2023 officers
The Carmel City Council met Dec. 19 to approve a plan to upgrade the sound and lighting systems at the Palladium, elect officers for 2023, discuss a resolution to pay off a bond early and more. What happened: The council voted to add upgrades at the Palladium to a list...
Pike Township homeowners association facing more financial troubles over burst water pipes
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a familiar sight on Ripon Court. "Water's just gushing out of the ground and it causes a little flood," said Jaime Vado with the Hanover Grove Homeowners Association. Tuesday, workers repaired a burst pipe. This is the second one in as many months. "The cast iron...
Current Publishing
Flexware Innovation names new vice president of business development
Flexware Innovation, a Fishers-based software company, announced that Sam Chumbley was promoted to the role of vice president of business development on Dec. 20. Chumbley replaced Jeff Etchison, who is now Flexware’s vice president of strategic initiatives. Chumbley, who has been with Flexware for about five years, will be...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
korncountry.com
Barth. Co. Solid Waste Management announces holiday closings
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management (BCSWMD) has set its holiday schedule. The Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center and BCSWMD offices will be closed on December 23, December 26, December 30, and January 2. The Bartholomew County Landfill and the Petersville and Harrison Township Saturday convenience stations will close...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
readthereporter.com
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
Current Publishing
Raising awareness: Local mom, survivor wants open conversations about colon cancer
For many people, cancer is a difficult topic to broach. But according to cancer survivor Megan Leahy, the topic of colon cancer is even more taboo. A longtime Fishers resident, Leahy, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July. Without a history of cancer in the family, her diagnosis was a surprise that rattled the Leahy family. Now, Leahy’s mission is to tell her story and spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.
moversmakers.org
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
Current Publishing
Fishers High School junior wins 2022 Congressional App Challenge
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced Dec. 7 that K.J. Sawada, a junior at Fishers High School, won the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. Sawada’s app, called the Class Tracker, tracks each class a student has taken in high school and calculates the credit requirements for...
travelnowsmart.com
Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023
These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
