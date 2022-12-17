Read full article on original website
Putting the Bethlehem back in Carmel
White Chapel Church, 5155 E. 116th St., Carmel, welcomed the community to its live Nativity last Saturday evening. Due to potentially dangerous weather, the church has canceled its live Nativity and worship service on Christmas Eve. However, Christmas Day service will still take place at 10:45 a.m. Learn more at WhiteChapelCarmel.com.
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas
Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
Christian children’s author Kirk Cameron alleges racial, religious discrimination by IndyPL
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kirk Cameron, an actor and Christian children’s book author alleges the Indianapolis Public Library denied a story hour of his book “As You Grow” based on his skin color and religion. The library refutes these claims. In an open letter penned to the...
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
‘Kid-ing with Kayla’: Advent calendar investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Kid-ing with Kayla” special content creator Kayla Sullivan talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about an advent calendar investigation. Sullivan also talked about holiday traditions we remember. For examine, Sullivan says she used to secretly play with her mom’s glass Christmas village.
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
Kirk Cameron story hour at Indianapolis Public Library elicits dispute over diversity
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) is responding after actor Kirk Cameron claimed the library initially denied to host a story hour due to his skin color and religious beliefs. Cameron is currently promoting his new children’s book, “As We Grow,” described as an illustrated book chronicling the life of a tree while teaching […]
Larry V. McEntire
Larry V. McEntire 78, Carmel, passed away on December 15, 2022. Larry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about 10 years and had been residing in a nursing home. Larry retired as a machinist in 2008. He loved fishing, baseball, and country music, and he especially loved playing his steel guitar.
Santa, Frosty, elves . . . it must be a Nickel Plate Express Christmas
On Sunday, the 15th annual Christmas Sock Exchange was held aboard the Nickel Plate Express. Riders collected lots of Toys for Tots as well as items for the O’Connor House in Carmel. Folks enjoyed charcuterie boxes, train cookies, reindeer Chex mix, and a Christmas margarita. (It was Lisa Everling’s birthday, after all!) Buddy the Elf made an appearance as well. Thank you to everyone who made donations to help Toys for Tots and the O’Connor House in Carmel.
WORTH THE DRIVE: 3 places in Indianapolis to see holiday lights
The holiday season is shining bright in Indianapolis. Less than two hours away, the Circle City has a lot to offer with multiple light displays visitors can view through the new year. Here are three displays that will help you put the magic in your holiday season:. 1. Circle of...
Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flower family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected. Tara Flower gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days. Their early arrival means the...
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café
Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tasty Takeout: The Mad Griddle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mad Griddle was the featured restaurant on Monday’s “Taste Takeout” segment on “All Indiana.”. Chef Lashawndrea Bowie and Manager Lauren Taylor visited the News 8 studios to talk about the food at the live jazz bar.
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
Pet owners reminded of Indy rules on winter pet safety
With dangerous cold weather on the way to central Indiana along with the winter storm, it's critical for Indy residents to bring their pets inside.
Raising awareness: Local mom, survivor wants open conversations about colon cancer
For many people, cancer is a difficult topic to broach. But according to cancer survivor Megan Leahy, the topic of colon cancer is even more taboo. A longtime Fishers resident, Leahy, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July. Without a history of cancer in the family, her diagnosis was a surprise that rattled the Leahy family. Now, Leahy’s mission is to tell her story and spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
