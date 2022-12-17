Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
readthereporter.com
Rocks slam Muncie Burris
Westfield cruised to a 56-20 victory over Muncie Burris Wednesday at CSI Gymnasium. The Class 4A No. 7 Shamrocks were led by Alex Romack, who scored 15 points. Max McComb added 10 points, while Will Harvey scored nine. Westfield is 5-1 and plays its next game Tuesday, Jan. 3 at...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls win first game at Limestone Classic
The Noblesville girls basketball team won its first game Wednesday at the re-configured Limestone Classic at Bedford North Lawrence. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers beat the host Stars – the No. 4 team in 4A – 54-44. It was a roller-coaster first half, as Noblesville jumped ahead 14-4 after one quarter, but BNL came back to cut the Millers’ lead to 24-23 by halftime. Noblesville had another fine defensive period in the third quarter, holding the Stars to seven points to take a 38-30 lead. The Millers clinched the game with a 16-point fourth quarter.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Matthew Shull will golf at Grace College
Matthew Shull has committed to play golf at Grace College. He will major in business.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Maggie Roh to play softball at University of Toledo
Westfield’s Maggie Roh has committed to play softball at the University of Toledo. She will major in business.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon commits to University of Indianapolis
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon has committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. (Front row, from left) Joe Whallon, Sara Whallon, Caroline Whallon and Mike Whallon. (Back row) Noblesville Girls Golf Head Coach Justin Werkley.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Erin Clark commits to Butler
Noblesville’s Erin Clark has committed to play softball at Butler University. (Front row, from left) Abby Clark, Becky Clark, Erin Clark and Brian Clark. (Back row, from left) Noblesville softball assistant coach Jen Thompson and Noblesville softball head coach Deke Bullard.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan squeaks out big win at home
Sheridan got a big win on its home floor Tuesday, beating Lebanon 36-34. The Blackhawks had a strong defensive start, leading 8-2 after one quarter. The Tigers came back to go ahead 22-19 at halftime, but Sheridan got its defense going again in the third period, enabling it to take a 32-29 lead going into the fourth. The Blackhawks then hung on in a low-scoring fourth quarter to get the win.
readthereporter.com
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café
Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
readthereporter.com
Rocks break through in fourth quarter
The Westfield girls basketball team pulled away from Franklin Central in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, and that led to a 49-44 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Shamrocks at CSI Gymnasium. Westfield led 9-8 after the first quarter. The Flashes took the lead by halftime, up 17-16, then extended...
readthereporter.com
Millers make mincemeat of Marion at The Mill
The Noblesville boys basketball team bounced back from its loss of the season in impressive fashion Tuesday, dominating Marion 83-46 at The Mill. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers blasted through the first quarter, going up 28-11 on the Giants. Luke Almodovar scored 12 points in that period, hitting two 3-pointers. Hunter Walston, Cooper Bean and Preston Roberts each nailed a triple as well.
readthereporter.com
Six local students graduate from IU Kokomo School of Nursing
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recognized more than 60 healthcare professionals as they completed degree programs in December 2022, with a traditional recognition and pinning ceremony on Dec. 15 in Havens Auditorium. Seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates earned recognition, along...
readthereporter.com
Larry V. McEntire
Larry V. McEntire 78, Carmel, passed away on December 15, 2022. Larry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about 10 years and had been residing in a nursing home. Larry retired as a machinist in 2008. He loved fishing, baseball, and country music, and he especially loved playing his steel guitar.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s Behn Gallery featuring work of legendary Russian painter
See work of Valery Kosorukov & photographer Roben Bellomo tonight. Award-winning photographer Roben Bellomo is partnering with legendary Russian painter Valery Kosorukov to depict the art of ballet at Carmel’s Behn Gallery Studio now through March. Bellomo recently partnered with the Indiana Ballet Conservatory to create original photographs inspired...
readthereporter.com
It’s cold out, but Fishers Parks is already looking forward to summer
The temperatures might be dropping outside, but Fishers Parks is already planning for Summer Camp. The 2023 Summer Camp preview has been launched for you to browse, bookmark, and map out your child’s Summer Camp experience. Choose from several different themes from AgriPark to Adventure and STEM and art-based...
readthereporter.com
Winter storm? Westfield is ready
The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
readthereporter.com
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas
Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
readthereporter.com
Carmel to close Christkindlmarkt on Friday due to weather
In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the Market will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in anticipation of the incoming winter storm. At this time, the Market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m....
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
Comments / 0