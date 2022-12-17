Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
readthereporter.com
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
readthereporter.com
Santa, Frosty, elves . . . it must be a Nickel Plate Express Christmas
On Sunday, the 15th annual Christmas Sock Exchange was held aboard the Nickel Plate Express. Riders collected lots of Toys for Tots as well as items for the O’Connor House in Carmel. Folks enjoyed charcuterie boxes, train cookies, reindeer Chex mix, and a Christmas margarita. (It was Lisa Everling’s birthday, after all!) Buddy the Elf made an appearance as well. Thank you to everyone who made donations to help Toys for Tots and the O’Connor House in Carmel.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
readthereporter.com
It’s cold out, but Fishers Parks is already looking forward to summer
The temperatures might be dropping outside, but Fishers Parks is already planning for Summer Camp. The 2023 Summer Camp preview has been launched for you to browse, bookmark, and map out your child’s Summer Camp experience. Choose from several different themes from AgriPark to Adventure and STEM and art-based...
WISH-TV
Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flower family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected. Tara Flower gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days. Their early arrival means the...
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
readthereporter.com
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas
Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
wbiw.com
Snow shoveling can be hazardous to your heart
INDIANA — With a blast of snow and arctic air forecast for much of Indiana later this week, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, urges caution when picking up that shovel or even starting the snowblower. Research shows that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.
readthereporter.com
Putting the Bethlehem back in Carmel
White Chapel Church, 5155 E. 116th St., Carmel, welcomed the community to its live Nativity last Saturday evening. Due to potentially dangerous weather, the church has canceled its live Nativity and worship service on Christmas Eve. However, Christmas Day service will still take place at 10:45 a.m. Learn more at WhiteChapelCarmel.com.
Current Publishing
Raising awareness: Local mom, survivor wants open conversations about colon cancer
For many people, cancer is a difficult topic to broach. But according to cancer survivor Megan Leahy, the topic of colon cancer is even more taboo. A longtime Fishers resident, Leahy, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July. Without a history of cancer in the family, her diagnosis was a surprise that rattled the Leahy family. Now, Leahy’s mission is to tell her story and spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
readthereporter.com
‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .
Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
readthereporter.com
Duke Energy invests $20,000 in White River Alliance
Duke Energy is donating $20,000 to the White River Alliance to boost the nonprofit’s efforts to improve and protect water resources throughout central Indiana. “We understand the importance of environmental stewardship and the benefits it provides to the communities we serve,” said Mark LaBarr, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “We’re proud to invest in organizations like the White River Alliance that are creating resources and educational programs that promote, protect and enhance the biological, chemical and physical integrity of the White River ecosystem.”
readthereporter.com
Carmel-based Seven Corners awarded contract to provide health care services to Minnesota prison
Seven Corners, the Carmel-based travel insurer for 30 years which also engages in specialty benefits management, was selected by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to become the new Comprehensive Medical Services contractor for inmates housed within the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone, a low-security federal correctional institution located in Sandstone, Minn.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
WISH-TV
IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
moversmakers.org
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
