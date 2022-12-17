For many people, cancer is a difficult topic to broach. But according to cancer survivor Megan Leahy, the topic of colon cancer is even more taboo. A longtime Fishers resident, Leahy, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July. Without a history of cancer in the family, her diagnosis was a surprise that rattled the Leahy family. Now, Leahy’s mission is to tell her story and spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO