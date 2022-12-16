ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Medical News Today

What to know about nutcracker syndrome

Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
Medical News Today

What to know about a stapedectomy

Stapedectomy is surgery to remove the stapes bone from the middle ear. The stapes bone helps transfer sound waves from the eardrum to the inner ear. A stapedectomy may be necessary when bone begins to fuse, causing hearing loss. A stapedectomy is a surgical procedure to remove part of the...
Medical News Today

What to know about collarbone surgery

35%-45% of breaks in the shoulder area involve the collarbone. After a collarbone fracture, doctors may recommend surgery. This article explores collarbone surgery, including what happens during the procedure, risks, and recovery. When is collarbone surgery needed?. Doctors may treat a collarbone fracture with or without surgery. In some cases,...
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
TODAY.com

Woman, 21, had severe abdominal pain for years. Doctors dismissed it. It was ovarian cancer

Sharp abdominal pain struck Jessie Sanders' body. For almost two weeks in November 2021, she couldn't eat, work out or move. All she did was lie in bed. Then, the day after Thanksgiving 2021, Sanders, 21, finally drove herself to the emergency room. She was fed up with the pain. Her weight had dropped a lot. What frustrated her most was that she couldn't eat her Thanksgiving dinner.
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
MedicalXpress

Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes

Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
studyfinds.org

Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...

