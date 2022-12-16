ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a person’s home through their windows. Taylor Greer, 26, has been charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. According to a police report, officers were called out to ESA Apartments on Youngstown’s East Side on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio Police video shows overdosed driver drifting between lanes

Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins

A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
BOARDMAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

911 call: Ohio mother asks 'who would steal my babies'

A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing in a 911 call released from the incident that sparked an Amber Alert. 911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies’. A mother distraught at the kidnapping of...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
CLEVELAND, OH

