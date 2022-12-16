Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a person’s home through their windows. Taylor Greer, 26, has been charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. According to a police report, officers were called out to ESA Apartments on Youngstown’s East Side on...
KCRG.com
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m. Officials are...
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.
WATCH: Ohio Police video shows overdosed driver drifting between lanes
Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a […]
Man charged after standoff in Streetsboro
A man was arrested in Streetsboro on Monday evening after a brief standoff in a home where an altercation turned violent against two elderly people.
WFMJ.com
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
Warren man accused of ramming car, pulling gun
Keagen Schreckengost, is charged with aggravated menacing and felonious assault.
NBC4 Columbus
911 call: Ohio mother asks 'who would steal my babies'
A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing in a 911 call released from the incident that sparked an Amber Alert. 911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies’. A mother distraught at the kidnapping of...
Woman wanted in Akron murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
Man and woman killed in double homicide in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating what they are calling a double homicide in the city.
One dead after shooting in Columbiana County
One person is dead after deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Columbiana County Friday night.
Youngstown man charged with assault on woman
The woman's eye was severely bruised and swollen, "the size of a golf ball."
Garage and vehicles destroyed in Lake Milton fire
A garage and vehicles are destroyed after a Lake Milton fire.
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Former deputy charged with murdering father in Boardman deemed incompetent to stand trial
A judge has declared a former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy not competent to stand trial for the shooting death of his father in Boardman this past September. Judge Anthony D'Apolito ordered Michael Bruno Jr., 49, to be transferred to Heartland Behavioral for treatment. A year from now, Bruno will be returned to the courtroom for an evaluation.
Suspect arrested after following woman to class at YSU: report
A man was arrested Friday after a Youngstown State University student reported that he followed her to class.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Patrolman loses appeal of jail sentence for not wearing mask
The Seventh District Court of Appeals has upheld a ten-day jail sentence handed to Youngstown Police officer Thomas Wisener for not wearing a mask in the courtroom of Youngstown Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin earlier this year. Judge Baldwin found Wisener in contempt of court when he refused to wear a...
