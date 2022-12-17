Read full article on original website
truelife
4d ago
I’m glad but I hope this weed problem stop too I’m so not happy the is legal. It has only brought more problem. Now students are consuming too not just sale them at their houses.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Contact to get reimbursement for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former D.C. police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
mymcmedia.org
Potomac Man Arrested in Securities Fraud Scheme
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington State. Kazem Kazempour, age 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to...
Eater
A Maryland Restaurant Owner Goes on Trial for Allegedly Harassing an Underage Hostess
Silver Spring chef Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial this week for allegedly sexually harassing an underage teenage girl while she worked as a hostess at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. The jury trial started on Monday, December 19, in Rockville’s Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected...
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring chef on trial for allegedly harassing underage hostess
Silver Spring chef and restaurant owner Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial in a civil lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed a teenage girl who worked at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. Mendizábal’s trial began Monday at the Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected to go on...
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
Man accused of killing gas station clerk and pregnant girlfriend found not competent to stand trial
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man who allegedly killed a gas station clerk earlier this month, as well as his pregnant girlfriend, was found to be not competent to stand trial. On Monday, Dec. 19, Montgomery County State Attorney John McCarthy made the announcement outside the Montgomery County...
wfmd.com
Union Bridge Woman Enters Plea For Running Over Another Woman With A Motor Vehicle
She’s scheduled to be sentenced next year. Chelsea Anne Kendall (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A plea was entered on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court by a Union Bridge woman for running over another person with a motor vehicle. . Chelsea Anne Kendall, 39, entered an alford plea to 1st-degree assault. That means she doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges the State has enough evidence for a conviction.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
HANOVER, Md. — A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the...
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Other Shoe Drops In Baltimore: Accused Gunman Charged With Attempted Murder
Police in Baltimore say they've charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder in an October shooting in which the victim apparently left a shoe behind. Tyqwaun Kells is believed to have shot the 19-year-old victim during a dispute on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue in Hampden around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, city police announced.
Attempted armed carjacking leads to police shooting in California, Maryland
We're learning more about what led to a police involved shooting in St. Mary's County Monday night. It all started when someone reported a stolen vehicle at the Wawa on Three Notch Road in California.
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
mocoshow.com
Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the District Court in Rockville for Montgomery County, MD, defendant, Torrey Moore, appeared before the Honorable Amy Bills for a bond hearing for the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu that was continued from December 15th for a court diagnostic (mental evaluation). After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial and scheduled a date for a competency hearing on June 13th, 2023. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 6th, 2023.
fox5dc.com
Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward
WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 years in prison for two armed carjackings, attempted armed robbery
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend time behind bars after committing two armed carjackings and an attempted armed robbery. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Daquan Murphy, 20, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
Maryland Teen Wearing Puffy Coat, Gold Chains, Arrested After Brandishing Gun At McDonald's
A stylish teenage bandit prohibited from having firearms has been charged after threatening people at a Hanover McDonald's with a gun, authorities say. Davon Corey Craig Jr., 19, was arrested after reportedly displaying the gun to people at the 7053 Arundel Mills Boulevard location around 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WUSA
Charges dropped against Fairfax County man previously accused of killing father
In October, 82-year-old Talat Hassanein was found dead in his home and his son was arrested. Months later, the charges have been dismissed.
DC correctional officer accused of stealing tens of thousands from labor committee, traveling, seeing shows with money
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal investigators said a corrections officer took tens of thousands of dollars from a labor committee he headed, spending it on a number of things including tickets for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway and a Diana Ross concert in North Bethesda, Md. Cpl. Andra Parker, a correctional officer […]
Comments / 5