Bethesda, MD

fox5dc.com

Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former D.C. police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Potomac Man Arrested in Securities Fraud Scheme

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington State. Kazem Kazempour, age 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to...
POTOMAC, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Silver Spring chef on trial for allegedly harassing underage hostess

Silver Spring chef and restaurant owner Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial in a civil lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed a teenage girl who worked at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. Mendizábal’s trial began Monday at the Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected to go on...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland

The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
LARGO, MD
wfmd.com

Union Bridge Woman Enters Plea For Running Over Another Woman With A Motor Vehicle

She’s scheduled to be sentenced next year. Chelsea Anne Kendall (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) A plea was entered on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court by a Union Bridge woman for running over another person with a motor vehicle. . Chelsea Anne Kendall, 39, entered an alford plea to 1st-degree assault. That means she doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges the State has enough evidence for a conviction.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: Today in the District Court in Rockville for Montgomery County, MD, defendant, Torrey Moore, appeared before the Honorable Amy Bills for a bond hearing for the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu that was continued from December 15th for a court diagnostic (mental evaluation). After reviewing the report by the Office of Court-Ordered Evaluations and Placements (OCEP) within the Department of Health (MDH), Judge Bills ruled Moore is not competent to stand trial and scheduled a date for a competency hearing on June 13th, 2023. She also scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 6th, 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward

WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC correctional officer accused of stealing tens of thousands from labor committee, traveling, seeing shows with money

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal investigators said a corrections officer took tens of thousands of dollars from a labor committee he headed, spending it on a number of things including tickets for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway and a Diana Ross concert in North Bethesda, Md. Cpl. Andra Parker, a correctional officer […]
WASHINGTON, DC

