FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Santa, Frosty, elves . . . it must be a Nickel Plate Express Christmas
On Sunday, the 15th annual Christmas Sock Exchange was held aboard the Nickel Plate Express. Riders collected lots of Toys for Tots as well as items for the O’Connor House in Carmel. Folks enjoyed charcuterie boxes, train cookies, reindeer Chex mix, and a Christmas margarita. (It was Lisa Everling’s birthday, after all!) Buddy the Elf made an appearance as well. Thank you to everyone who made donations to help Toys for Tots and the O’Connor House in Carmel.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
readthereporter.com
It’s cold out, but Fishers Parks is already looking forward to summer
The temperatures might be dropping outside, but Fishers Parks is already planning for Summer Camp. The 2023 Summer Camp preview has been launched for you to browse, bookmark, and map out your child’s Summer Camp experience. Choose from several different themes from AgriPark to Adventure and STEM and art-based...
readthereporter.com
Carmel to close Christkindlmarkt on Friday due to weather
In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the Market will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in anticipation of the incoming winter storm. At this time, the Market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m....
readthereporter.com
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas
Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
readthereporter.com
‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .
Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s Behn Gallery featuring work of legendary Russian painter
See work of Valery Kosorukov & photographer Roben Bellomo tonight. Award-winning photographer Roben Bellomo is partnering with legendary Russian painter Valery Kosorukov to depict the art of ballet at Carmel’s Behn Gallery Studio now through March. Bellomo recently partnered with the Indiana Ballet Conservatory to create original photographs inspired...
readthereporter.com
Winter storm? Westfield is ready
The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
‘A Christmas miracle’: Mama and baby ducks rescued from nest along downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — A mama duck and six of her babies are alive thanks to a quick-thinking passerby. Volunteers at Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation say it’s a “Christmas miracle” to see the ducks thriving after a passerby called about a female duck found sitting in bitterly cold temperature on a nest in a flower pot on the […]
Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week before Christmas
LEBANON, Ind. — One Lebanon family will not be able to spend Christmas in their home after a Monday morning house fire. Fire crews responded after 10 a.m. to a mobile home fire on S. Lebanon Street with one person inside. The one person inside, Lebanon authorities said, made it out safely. The homeowner’s family, […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
Neighbors cautious after porch pirate swipes packages from a McCordsville home
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in tracking down a porch pirate who brazenly took a number of packages from someone's home. Doorbell camera video shows the moment someone - whose face is covered in a hat and facemask - marches...
readthereporter.com
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
readthereporter.com
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council
Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
readthereporter.com
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café
Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
