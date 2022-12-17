Read full article on original website
Rocks slam Muncie Burris
Westfield cruised to a 56-20 victory over Muncie Burris Wednesday at CSI Gymnasium. The Class 4A No. 7 Shamrocks were led by Alex Romack, who scored 15 points. Max McComb added 10 points, while Will Harvey scored nine. Westfield is 5-1 and plays its next game Tuesday, Jan. 3 at...
Wrestlers across county competing through holiday break
The Hamilton Southeastern wrestling team came out on top of a hard-fought dual meet with Avon Wednesday at the Royals gym. Southeastern won the Hoosier Crossroads Conference battle 40-36, in a meet that saw both teams go back and forth with the lead. The Orioles started the meet with three straight pins at 126, 132 and 138 pounds, giving them an 18-0 lead.
Noblesville girls win first game at Limestone Classic
The Noblesville girls basketball team won its first game Wednesday at the re-configured Limestone Classic at Bedford North Lawrence. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers beat the host Stars – the No. 4 team in 4A – 54-44. It was a roller-coaster first half, as Noblesville jumped ahead 14-4 after one quarter, but BNL came back to cut the Millers’ lead to 24-23 by halftime. Noblesville had another fine defensive period in the third quarter, holding the Stars to seven points to take a 38-30 lead. The Millers clinched the game with a 16-point fourth quarter.
Huskies take back game from Lapel in second half
Hamilton Heights took care of business in the second half to score a 46-38 victory over Lapel Tuesday in a home game. The Bulldogs led 24-21 at halftime, scoring 12 points in each quarter. The Huskies turned that around in the second half, holding Lapel to seven points in the next quarters, while scoring 25 of their own.
Royals fight hard to take down Cathedral
Hamilton Southeastern got a hard-fought win over Cathedral Tuesday, 55-51 in a home game. The Class 4A No. 3 Royals took an early lead, going up 15-8 after one quarter. Southeastern steadily added to that total, leading 28-20 at halftime and 45-33 after three periods. The Irish made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Royals were able to hold them off.
Millers make mincemeat of Marion at The Mill
The Noblesville boys basketball team bounced back from its loss of the season in impressive fashion Tuesday, dominating Marion 83-46 at The Mill. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers blasted through the first quarter, going up 28-11 on the Giants. Luke Almodovar scored 12 points in that period, hitting two 3-pointers. Hunter Walston, Cooper Bean and Preston Roberts each nailed a triple as well.
Westfield’s Maggie Roh to play softball at University of Toledo
Westfield’s Maggie Roh has committed to play softball at the University of Toledo. She will major in business.
Noblesville’s Erin Clark commits to Butler
Noblesville’s Erin Clark has committed to play softball at Butler University. (Front row, from left) Abby Clark, Becky Clark, Erin Clark and Brian Clark. (Back row, from left) Noblesville softball assistant coach Jen Thompson and Noblesville softball head coach Deke Bullard.
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon commits to University of Indianapolis
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon has committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. (Front row, from left) Joe Whallon, Sara Whallon, Caroline Whallon and Mike Whallon. (Back row) Noblesville Girls Golf Head Coach Justin Werkley.
Westfield’s Matthew Shull will golf at Grace College
Matthew Shull has committed to play golf at Grace College. He will major in business.
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café
Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
Page’s kindergarten students join him for college signing
Noblesville High School senior and Miller football offensive lineman Drew Page signed his national letter of intent with Kent State University on Wednesday at Hinkle Creek Elementary. Page is a former Hinkle Creek cougar who has been cadet teaching at the school this year and wanted his kindergarten students to join in the celebration. He chose Kent State for both their football and academic programs and plans to become a kindergarten teacher.
Larry V. McEntire
Larry V. McEntire 78, Carmel, passed away on December 15, 2022. Larry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about 10 years and had been residing in a nursing home. Larry retired as a machinist in 2008. He loved fishing, baseball, and country music, and he especially loved playing his steel guitar.
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners feed 80 families
On Dec. 15, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions helped Gleaners distribute food to 80 families. It was a very cold evening at Six Points Church in Sheridan. (From left) Lions Jeff Kozicki, Jerry Baker, Mark Bachar, Bill Ryan (Carmel), Joe Connerley, Ron Williamson, Steve of Gleaners, and Steve Shaw.
Winter storm? Westfield is ready
The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .
Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Six local students graduate from IU Kokomo School of Nursing
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recognized more than 60 healthcare professionals as they completed degree programs in December 2022, with a traditional recognition and pinning ceremony on Dec. 15 in Havens Auditorium. Seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates earned recognition, along...
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
Carmel to close Christkindlmarkt on Friday due to weather
In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the Market will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in anticipation of the incoming winter storm. At this time, the Market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m....
