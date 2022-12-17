ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i69finishline.com

On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022

The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home

A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response

The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Overnight Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175 mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage

KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel police working to identify man found dead in pond

At 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, the Carmel Police and Carmel Fire departments responded to the area of 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. regarding a report of a body found in a pond behind that address. Upon arrival, the body of an adult male was discovered in the water. Emergency personnel recovered the...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

How to prevent pipes from freezing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Winter storm? Westfield is ready

The Westfield Street Department released a short video on Wednesday wherein Street Superintendent Travis Stetnish explained how his department has been preparing the city’s streets since Sunday for the oncoming storm. He also explained the best place to park your vehicle so it doesn’t get plowed in when trucks begin clearing the streets. Click here to watch the video on YouTube.
WESTFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Heltonville man killed in tree stand accident in Monroe County

MONROE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Saturday in Monroe County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Bruce Lane near State Road 45 in Morgan-Monroe State Forest after the man who fell was discovered by a fellow hunter. Kevin...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .

Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD finds man missing from Indy’s east side

UPDATE: IMPD confirms the gentleman was found safe. INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Tuesday from Indy’s east side. Keith Standeford, 43, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 in the 1900 block of North Post Road. Police say Standeford is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash

Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT opens I-69 between Martinsville and State Road 144

INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by state and local officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team Friday afternoon to mark the shielding and official opening of twelve additional miles of Interstate 69 north of Martinsville. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man found dead in Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy