ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
Four taken to the hospital after highway collision
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a collision on the Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles collided on the northbound Byron Highway, a Black Hyundai and a BMW. […]
CHP shares what to do if you see a wrong-way driver on the road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Antonio and Brittney Montano were driving along I-80 with their three children when an alleged drunk driver hit them head-on just before Thanksgiving 2021. Brittney Montano’s brother, Anthony Gonzalez, had just seen the family at an early Thanksgiving celebration when he got the call from his...
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
KCRA.com
Man accused of Kentucky murder of CHP captain's husband, arrested at Sacramento airport, has a criminal history
A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last Thursday has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Kentucky in September, officials said. The man he's accused of killing was the husband of a California Highway Patrol captain in the Yuba-Sutter area who was found dead over the weekend.
Man dies after being hit by an object; Stockton Police arrest suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of hitting and killing a man with an object Friday evening. The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Oak Street around 5:49 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department.
CBS News
4 people killed in fiery Granite Bay crash identified
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified those in the car- as driver 61-year-old Jerry Cepel and passengers 65-year-old Paul Gainer, 53-year-old Paul Hammack, and 45-year-old Karan Pannu. The CHP says the car went off the road last along Roseville Parkway, hit two trees, and burst into flames. Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Friend of CHP commander's ex-husband: 'We all believe that she had Mike murdered'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We are continue our investigation into the death of California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding and her estranged husband Michael Harding. Thomas O’Donnell, accused of Michael Harding's murder, remains in Sacramento County Jail awaiting extradition to Cumberland County, Kentucky. Preston Cleary, a friend of Michael...
Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?
Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
spectrumnews1.com
13-acre site to become a safe parking space for homeless living in vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grappling with winds to cover his pickup truck from the rain, while dodging cars he could reach out and touch, is something Michael said he’s been doing since living in his car on the corner of Connie Dr. and Roseville Rd. for five years. Michael...
