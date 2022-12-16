Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
acusports.com
Langstaff, Miller record double-doubles in 40-point win
ABILENE — Veterans Maleeah Langstaff and Madi Miller both recorded double-doubles, the team dominated on the glass 47-26, and the ACU women's basketball ran away from Nicholls at Moody Coliseum on Monday night, topping the Colonels 76-36. Four Wildcats finished in double figures in points and eight players with multiple rebounds in the 40-point win to get the team back to 5-5 on the season. The 'Cats hit 11 three-pointers, shot 50% from the floor, and scored 21 points off turnovers en route to the 40-point onslaught. ACU remains undefeated (4-0) at Moody, and will look to build its winning streak when it hosts McMurry on Wednesday afternoon.
acusports.com
Dominant second half leads Wildcats to huge comeback victory
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night as Abilene Christian pulled off one of their biggest comebacks in recent history, erasing an 18-point deficit to earn the win on the road. The Wildcats struggled to get going early, shooting just 20.8 percent from the field in the first half, but bounced back in a big way putting up 50 points in the second half. ACU forced eight turnovers in the second half, while just committing one themselves, and came away with the 65-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield.
BCSD announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Monday. The honorees include Darnell Abraham, Phillip Campas, Lisa Driskill, Harry Ervin, Gladys Turner and Joe Traynor. According to the school district, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a Gala on March 3, 2023 at […]
Individual hanging out car window, falls, gets run over during street takeover in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There have been multiple reports of injuries stemming from illegal demonstrations of speed and reckless driving, which continue to be a problem in Bakersfield. During street takeovers, individuals meet up in isolated areas to race, burn rubber and demonstrate the capabilities of their cars. A video sent to 17 News by […]
Porch pirates: Bakersfield residents get their holidays Grinched by thieves
Both the Bakersfield Police and neighborhood crime victims agree that neighbors looking out for one another's deliveries is a good way to deter package thieves.
Bakersfield Now
CHP investigating body found on Highway 99
------------ The California High Patrol is investigating a body that was discovered on Highway 99. According to the CHP website, it happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 near the Hosking Ave off-ramp. The CHP and CalTrans shut down the ramp for several hours. it was unclearly what...
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern employers beset by outside recruiters
It's hard enough holding onto talented employees who have opportunities in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, or who are considering joining the exodus from California to states like Texas. Must Kern County employers also compete with much smaller cities near the beach?. Of course.
Investigation underway after body discovered on Hwy 99 offramp in Bakersfield
Update (12/19): Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on southbound Highway 99, at the Hosking Road offramp. The woman’s name will be released at a later time. An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a […]
2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
Bakersfield Californian
Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield
A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
CHP checkpoint nabs two suspected drunken drivers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Officers said a total of 302 vehicles were screened between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the checkpoint set up at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Holland Street. The location is south of […]
2 convicted of murder in 2017 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Monday found two men guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in southwest Bakersfield. Tymere Ross, 24, and Kenton McDaniel, 23, were found guilty of second-degree murder and gang charges in the death of Hardeep Singh, 32, according to court records. They were acquitted […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 15, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats. Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure. Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest...
Crumbl Cookies location to open in Delano
The grand opening for a new Crumbl Cookies store in Delano will take place on Friday, Dec. 16. The store is located on Woollomes Avenue and is owned and operated by a local family.
Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
KMPH.com
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
Comments / 0