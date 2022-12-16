ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

acusports.com

Langstaff, Miller record double-doubles in 40-point win

ABILENE — Veterans Maleeah Langstaff and Madi Miller both recorded double-doubles, the team dominated on the glass 47-26, and the ACU women's basketball ran away from Nicholls at Moody Coliseum on Monday night, topping the Colonels 76-36. Four Wildcats finished in double figures in points and eight players with multiple rebounds in the 40-point win to get the team back to 5-5 on the season. The 'Cats hit 11 three-pointers, shot 50% from the floor, and scored 21 points off turnovers en route to the 40-point onslaught. ACU remains undefeated (4-0) at Moody, and will look to build its winning streak when it hosts McMurry on Wednesday afternoon.
ABILENE, TX
acusports.com

Dominant second half leads Wildcats to huge comeback victory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night as Abilene Christian pulled off one of their biggest comebacks in recent history, erasing an 18-point deficit to earn the win on the road. The Wildcats struggled to get going early, shooting just 20.8 percent from the field in the first half, but bounced back in a big way putting up 50 points in the second half. ACU forced eight turnovers in the second half, while just committing one themselves, and came away with the 65-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield.
ABILENE, TX
KGET

BCSD announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Monday. The honorees include Darnell Abraham, Phillip Campas, Lisa Driskill, Harry Ervin, Gladys Turner and Joe Traynor. According to the school district, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a Gala on March 3, 2023 at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP investigating body found on Highway 99

------------ The California High Patrol is investigating a body that was discovered on Highway 99. According to the CHP website, it happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 near the Hosking Ave off-ramp. The CHP and CalTrans shut down the ramp for several hours. it was unclearly what...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern employers beset by outside recruiters

It's hard enough holding onto talented employees who have opportunities in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, or who are considering joining the exodus from California to states like Texas. Must Kern County employers also compete with much smaller cities near the beach?. Of course.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

CHP checkpoint nabs two suspected drunken drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Officers said a total of 302 vehicles were screened between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the checkpoint set up at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Holland Street. The location is south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 convicted of murder in 2017 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Monday found two men guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in southwest Bakersfield. Tymere Ross, 24, and Kenton McDaniel, 23, were found guilty of second-degree murder and gang charges in the death of Hardeep Singh, 32, according to court records. They were acquitted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 15, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats. Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure. Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
SHAFTER, CA

