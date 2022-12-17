Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Larry V. McEntire
Larry V. McEntire 78, Carmel, passed away on December 15, 2022. Larry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about 10 years and had been residing in a nursing home. Larry retired as a machinist in 2008. He loved fishing, baseball, and country music, and he especially loved playing his steel guitar.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon commits to University of Indianapolis
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon has committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. (Front row, from left) Joe Whallon, Sara Whallon, Caroline Whallon and Mike Whallon. (Back row) Noblesville Girls Golf Head Coach Justin Werkley.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Erin Clark commits to Butler
Noblesville’s Erin Clark has committed to play softball at Butler University. (Front row, from left) Abby Clark, Becky Clark, Erin Clark and Brian Clark. (Back row, from left) Noblesville softball assistant coach Jen Thompson and Noblesville softball head coach Deke Bullard.
readthereporter.com
Rocks slam Muncie Burris
Westfield cruised to a 56-20 victory over Muncie Burris Wednesday at CSI Gymnasium. The Class 4A No. 7 Shamrocks were led by Alex Romack, who scored 15 points. Max McComb added 10 points, while Will Harvey scored nine. Westfield is 5-1 and plays its next game Tuesday, Jan. 3 at...
readthereporter.com
Millers make mincemeat of Marion at The Mill
The Noblesville boys basketball team bounced back from its loss of the season in impressive fashion Tuesday, dominating Marion 83-46 at The Mill. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers blasted through the first quarter, going up 28-11 on the Giants. Luke Almodovar scored 12 points in that period, hitting two 3-pointers. Hunter Walston, Cooper Bean and Preston Roberts each nailed a triple as well.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Maggie Roh to play softball at University of Toledo
Westfield’s Maggie Roh has committed to play softball at the University of Toledo. She will major in business.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls win first game at Limestone Classic
The Noblesville girls basketball team won its first game Wednesday at the re-configured Limestone Classic at Bedford North Lawrence. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers beat the host Stars – the No. 4 team in 4A – 54-44. It was a roller-coaster first half, as Noblesville jumped ahead 14-4 after one quarter, but BNL came back to cut the Millers’ lead to 24-23 by halftime. Noblesville had another fine defensive period in the third quarter, holding the Stars to seven points to take a 38-30 lead. The Millers clinched the game with a 16-point fourth quarter.
readthereporter.com
Champs get together over breakfast at Ginger’s Café
Indiana Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Ken Dollaske and Miller Boys Soccer team captains Owen Mejia and Landon Huber were featured speakers at the Tuesday morning Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis meeting at Ginger’s Café. They spoke about their back-to-back state championships and the culture of soccer excellence they’ve built at Noblesville High School.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Matthew Shull will golf at Grace College
Matthew Shull has committed to play golf at Grace College. He will major in business.
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
readthereporter.com
Carmel boys bring home big win from Valparaiso
The Carmel boys basketball team took a trip to the Region Wednesday and came home with a 46-33 win over Valparaiso. The Class 4A No. 10 Greyhounds led 14-5 after one quarter, then weathered a comeback by the Vikings in the second period, to lead 20-16 at halftime. Carmel pulled away again in the third quarter to take a 32-22 lead going into the fourth period.
readthereporter.com
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council
Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
readthereporter.com
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s Behn Gallery featuring work of legendary Russian painter
See work of Valery Kosorukov & photographer Roben Bellomo tonight. Award-winning photographer Roben Bellomo is partnering with legendary Russian painter Valery Kosorukov to depict the art of ballet at Carmel’s Behn Gallery Studio now through March. Bellomo recently partnered with the Indiana Ballet Conservatory to create original photographs inspired...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
readthereporter.com
Rocks break through in fourth quarter
The Westfield girls basketball team pulled away from Franklin Central in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, and that led to a 49-44 Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Shamrocks at CSI Gymnasium. Westfield led 9-8 after the first quarter. The Flashes took the lead by halftime, up 17-16, then extended...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
readthereporter.com
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas
Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome donates $2,000 to Humane Society
Westfield Welcome recently presented the Humane Society of Hamilton County with a $2,000 donation from the Dog Tag Dash 5k held on Nov. 4 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield. (From left) Kristen Mix and Chelsea McCarty, Westfield Welcome Community Event Coordinators; Jennifer Hatcher, HSHC Community Outreach Manager; and Kaya the pup.
