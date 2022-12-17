Duke Energy is donating $20,000 to the White River Alliance to boost the nonprofit’s efforts to improve and protect water resources throughout central Indiana. “We understand the importance of environmental stewardship and the benefits it provides to the communities we serve,” said Mark LaBarr, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “We’re proud to invest in organizations like the White River Alliance that are creating resources and educational programs that promote, protect and enhance the biological, chemical and physical integrity of the White River ecosystem.”

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO