Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
readthereporter.com
Evan Elliott announces run for Noblesville Common Council
As a local business owner, 25-year Noblesville resident, and Noblesville High School graduate (’09), Evan Elliott says he is excited to announce his run for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. A real estate broker since 2011 and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real...
readthereporter.com
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
readthereporter.com
Fishers Councilman David Giffel announces 2023 re-election campaign
Current Fishers City Councilman David Giffel, representing the South West District, has announced his candidacy for 2023. Giffel and his wife, Toni, have been staunch Fishers advocates since they joined the community in 1997. The city council primary election will take place in May 2023. “I am proud of the...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County lawmakers to serve on key House committees
Hamilton County lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. “We have a talented group of...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners feed 80 families
On Dec. 15, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions helped Gleaners distribute food to 80 families. It was a very cold evening at Six Points Church in Sheridan. (From left) Lions Jeff Kozicki, Jerry Baker, Mark Bachar, Bill Ryan (Carmel), Joe Connerley, Ron Williamson, Steve of Gleaners, and Steve Shaw.
readthereporter.com
Duke Energy invests $20,000 in White River Alliance
Duke Energy is donating $20,000 to the White River Alliance to boost the nonprofit’s efforts to improve and protect water resources throughout central Indiana. “We understand the importance of environmental stewardship and the benefits it provides to the communities we serve,” said Mark LaBarr, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “We’re proud to invest in organizations like the White River Alliance that are creating resources and educational programs that promote, protect and enhance the biological, chemical and physical integrity of the White River ecosystem.”
readthereporter.com
Westfield raises over $42K for education in one magical night
The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) on Dec. 14 held its first-ever Bourbon & Bling event, a night of entertainment and fundraising, that culminated in a rare bourbon raffle that raised more than $42,000 – a new, single-event record for the foundation. Funds will go directly towards funding scholarships for graduating Rocks and supporting classroom initiatives for district teachers.
readthereporter.com
Larry V. McEntire
Larry V. McEntire 78, Carmel, passed away on December 15, 2022. Larry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about 10 years and had been residing in a nursing home. Larry retired as a machinist in 2008. He loved fishing, baseball, and country music, and he especially loved playing his steel guitar.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer: No Merry Christmas for Carmel’s finances
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
It’s cold out, but Fishers Parks is already looking forward to summer
The temperatures might be dropping outside, but Fishers Parks is already planning for Summer Camp. The 2023 Summer Camp preview has been launched for you to browse, bookmark, and map out your child’s Summer Camp experience. Choose from several different themes from AgriPark to Adventure and STEM and art-based...
readthereporter.com
Where do I file my complaint?
I heard some readers of the Hamilton County Reporter are having the newspaper email filtered by their service provider, Comcast. I wanted to reach out to Comcast to find the truth of the matter, as the Reporter wants all of its customers to be able to receive the paper. Unfortunately, the Indiana Secretary of State has 111 businesses containing the name Comcast.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Erin Clark commits to Butler
Noblesville’s Erin Clark has committed to play softball at Butler University. (Front row, from left) Abby Clark, Becky Clark, Erin Clark and Brian Clark. (Back row, from left) Noblesville softball assistant coach Jen Thompson and Noblesville softball head coach Deke Bullard.
readthereporter.com
Santa, Frosty, elves . . . it must be a Nickel Plate Express Christmas
On Sunday, the 15th annual Christmas Sock Exchange was held aboard the Nickel Plate Express. Riders collected lots of Toys for Tots as well as items for the O’Connor House in Carmel. Folks enjoyed charcuterie boxes, train cookies, reindeer Chex mix, and a Christmas margarita. (It was Lisa Everling’s birthday, after all!) Buddy the Elf made an appearance as well. Thank you to everyone who made donations to help Toys for Tots and the O’Connor House in Carmel.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon commits to University of Indianapolis
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon has committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. (Front row, from left) Joe Whallon, Sara Whallon, Caroline Whallon and Mike Whallon. (Back row) Noblesville Girls Golf Head Coach Justin Werkley.
readthereporter.com
Carmel-based Seven Corners awarded contract to provide health care services to Minnesota prison
Seven Corners, the Carmel-based travel insurer for 30 years which also engages in specialty benefits management, was selected by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to become the new Comprehensive Medical Services contractor for inmates housed within the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone, a low-security federal correctional institution located in Sandstone, Minn.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
readthereporter.com
‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .
Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
readthereporter.com
A box of hope – just in time for Christmas
Until the age of eight, when my brother was born, I was an “only child” and spent a great deal of time playing or reading by myself; though my other favorite pastime was hanging out with my father, following him around like a little shadow. My dad was...
readthereporter.com
Carmel police working to identify man found dead in pond
At 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, the Carmel Police and Carmel Fire departments responded to the area of 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. regarding a report of a body found in a pond behind that address. Upon arrival, the body of an adult male was discovered in the water. Emergency personnel recovered the...
Comments / 0