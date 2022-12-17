Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
Prosecutor recognizes Hamilton County’s Officers of the Year
Each year, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney D. Lee Buckingham II recognizes two officers in honor of each of their distinguished service to the community and the pursuit of justice. One investigator (usually holding an assignment as a detective) and one patrol officer are selected from the nominations garnered from within...
Six local students graduate from IU Kokomo School of Nursing
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recognized more than 60 healthcare professionals as they completed degree programs in December 2022, with a traditional recognition and pinning ceremony on Dec. 15 in Havens Auditorium. Seven Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) graduates earned recognition, along...
Westfield raises over $42K for education in one magical night
The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) on Dec. 14 held its first-ever Bourbon & Bling event, a night of entertainment and fundraising, that culminated in a rare bourbon raffle that raised more than $42,000 – a new, single-event record for the foundation. Funds will go directly towards funding scholarships for graduating Rocks and supporting classroom initiatives for district teachers.
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners feed 80 families
On Dec. 15, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions helped Gleaners distribute food to 80 families. It was a very cold evening at Six Points Church in Sheridan. (From left) Lions Jeff Kozicki, Jerry Baker, Mark Bachar, Bill Ryan (Carmel), Joe Connerley, Ron Williamson, Steve of Gleaners, and Steve Shaw.
Indianapolis Fire’s New $15M Training Academy to Hold Grand Opening Wednesday
Ernest V. Malone, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief of Fire, is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of the Indianapolis Fire Department Training Academy, the department said in a press release. The academy is 42 years in the making. This academy is the first dedicated IFD training facility since...
Evan Elliott announces run for Noblesville Common Council
As a local business owner, 25-year Noblesville resident, and Noblesville High School graduate (’09), Evan Elliott says he is excited to announce his run for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. A real estate broker since 2011 and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real...
Megan Wiles seeks reelection to Noblesville Common Council
Megan Wiles has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Noblesville Common Council, Sixth District. She is seeking her third term in order to continue to serve all residents of the City of Noblesville, as well as her district. As a longtime resident of Noblesville, Wiles is dedicated to seeing...
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
Noblesville First UMC’s GriefShare starts next month
Have you lost a loved one or know someone that will find it difficult to face each new day?. Noblesville First United Methodist Church announces its next GriefShare program, which is open to everyone in the community. The winter session will meet on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. beginning...
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
Page’s kindergarten students join him for college signing
Noblesville High School senior and Miller football offensive lineman Drew Page signed his national letter of intent with Kent State University on Wednesday at Hinkle Creek Elementary. Page is a former Hinkle Creek cougar who has been cadet teaching at the school this year and wanted his kindergarten students to join in the celebration. He chose Kent State for both their football and academic programs and plans to become a kindergarten teacher.
Columbus police investigate two deaths on Sumpter Court
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE at 4 p.m. Tuesday: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people that the Columbus Police Department (CPD) discovered deceased in their McCulloughs Run home Monday night as Julie Anne Schmidtke, 36, and Charles W. Schmidtke, 41. CPD found them dead, inside 2272 Sumpter Ct., after they received a report that the woman’s estranged husband had allegedly entered the residence and possibly shot her, according to authorities.
2 dead after shooting at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
Carmel police working to identify man found dead in pond
At 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, the Carmel Police and Carmel Fire departments responded to the area of 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. regarding a report of a body found in a pond behind that address. Upon arrival, the body of an adult male was discovered in the water. Emergency personnel recovered the...
‘Kid-ing with Kayla’: Advent calendar investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Kid-ing with Kayla” special content creator Kayla Sullivan talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about an advent calendar investigation. Sullivan also talked about holiday traditions we remember. For examine, Sullivan says she used to secretly play with her mom’s glass Christmas village.
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
Westfield’s Maggie Roh to play softball at University of Toledo
Westfield’s Maggie Roh has committed to play softball at the University of Toledo. She will major in business.
