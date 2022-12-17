Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Kettler steps down as director of Indiana State Department of Agriculture
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Tuesday the resignation of Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Kettler’s last day will be Jan. 6, 2023. “Bruce is a lifelong member of the agriculture community and understands the significant role the ag industry plays in Indiana,” Gov....
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County lawmakers to serve on key House committees
Hamilton County lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. “We have a talented group of...
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life. Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC
Daniels leads poll of possible contenders for Indiana’s Senate seat
A new poll out this week is showing Indiana’s former governor as the initial front runner for Senate among Republicans in 2024. Purdue president Mitch Daniels is retiring soon as the school’s president, which a move that has been coming for quite a while. A new poll by Bellwether Research shows that Daniels is the favorite among Hoosiers to be Indiana’s next senator.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon
Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
Secretary of State Elect Diego Morales announces new head of Securities Division
Secretary of State-Elect Diego Morales announced Marie Castetter as the new securities commissioner, Monday. She is the first woman in nearly six decades to serve in the role.
readthereporter.com
Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash
Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
Early poll of Hoosier voters: Daniels would sweep 2024 GOP Senate primary
A survey released Sunday of 1,000 Indiana voters says 32% of them would vote for outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels on the GOP ballot should he run for an empty U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 election. Bellwether Research & Consulting released the survey results that looked at an open...
wbaa.org
Indiana Senate Republican leaders want to eliminate state income tax by end of decade
Indiana Senate Republicans want the state to take a comprehensive look at its tax system – with an eye towards eliminating the income tax by the end of the decade. Caucus leaders are proposing creation of a high-level commission on taxation. Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Travis...
State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map
Federal agencies have mapped out how well the entire country can access the internet, and plan to use the map in a funding formula — but they need help fine-tuning it before a January deadline. The Indiana Broadband Office is calling on everyday Hoosiers to submit challenges to the map to get the state the […] The post State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Indiana’s Sweet Potato Casserole voted America’s 19th favorite Christmas tradition
INDIANA – The holidays are here and while we may all end up doing something similar on Christmas Day itself – exchanging gifts, toasting the season with eggnog, and eating too much food – it’s a fact that around the country, different states have their very own, diverse festive traditions.
Hupfer eyes co-chairman of Republican National Committee
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer is looking to move up — by running for the number two spot at the Republican National Committee. “I just think that we are at a unique crossroads for the party. 2024 is going to be a critical election,” he told the Indiana Capital Chronicle in an […] The post Hupfer eyes co-chairman of Republican National Committee appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response
The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Major companies in Indiana, two cities ask utilities to create green tariff program
Two Indiana cities and six major companies in the state want AES Indiana and Duke Energy to make it easier for them to get their power from renewables. That’s according to a letter sent Thursday from Indianapolis, Bloomington, Coca-Cola, Walmart, Salesforce, Cummins, Rivian and Roche. They asked the two...
wbiw.com
Indiana Wesleyan University acquires Eleven Fifty Academy to Expand Tech education capabilities
MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) has received board of trustee approval to acquire the key assets of the Eleven Fifty Academy in a deal that will allow the program to continue providing Hoosiers a quick, proven way to ramp up their technical skills for future careers in the tech sector.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural...
WTHR
Stanley makes heartwarming donation to Indiana classroom
Mrs. Shearer is known for her different Stanley cups that match her outfits. When one student asked for one for Christmas, Stanley stepped in to help.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
