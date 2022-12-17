ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
readthereporter.com

Kettler steps down as director of Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Tuesday the resignation of Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Kettler’s last day will be Jan. 6, 2023. “Bruce is a lifelong member of the agriculture community and understands the significant role the ag industry plays in Indiana,” Gov....
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County lawmakers to serve on key House committees

Hamilton County lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. “We have a talented group of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure

Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.  Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Daniels leads poll of possible contenders for Indiana’s Senate seat

A new poll out this week is showing Indiana’s former governor as the initial front runner for Senate among Republicans in 2024. Purdue president Mitch Daniels is retiring soon as the school’s president, which a move that has been coming for quite a while. A new poll by Bellwether Research shows that Daniels is the favorite among Hoosiers to be Indiana’s next senator.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County trustees hold first Holiday Luncheon

Two awards given for Partners in Service & Lifetime Servant-Leader. The Hamilton County Trustees Association (HCTA) held an inaugural Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Delaware Township Government Center. This was a time for the elected officials and nonprofits in Hamilton County to network and celebrate the outstanding leadership...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan named Sagamore of the Wabash

Retiring Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan (left) was presented with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award at a reception held in his honor last week. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard presented the document at the reception attended by dozens of friends and co-workers at the Monon Center. Callahan served 16 years as trustee.
CARMEL, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map

Federal agencies have mapped out how well the entire country can access the internet, and plan to use the map in a funding formula — but they need help fine-tuning it before a January deadline. The Indiana Broadband Office is calling on everyday Hoosiers to submit challenges to the map to get the state the […] The post State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hupfer eyes co-chairman of Republican National Committee

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer is looking to move up — by running for the number two spot at the Republican National Committee. “I just think that we are at a unique crossroads for the party. 2024 is going to be a critical election,” he told the Indiana Capital Chronicle in an […] The post Hupfer eyes co-chairman of Republican National Committee appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close

Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville coordinates with local partners on weather preparedness & response

The City of Noblesville is preparing for the forecasted winter storm and reminds residents of services available, as well as precautions to take to prepare. Plans are being made and altered as the city learns more about this storm. Noblesville officials, along with its police, fire and street departments, are coordinating efforts with Hamilton County Emergency Management and other local partners to make sure citizens’ needs are met.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas

We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy